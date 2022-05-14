CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin High School’s boys track and field team continues to fill up the trophy case.
The latest addition?
The Eagles captured the Class 5 District 6 championship plaque on Saturday afternoon at Carl Junction High School, giving the program an impressive five team titles in six meets this season.
Joplin sat alone atop the team standings with 118.5 points. Ozark finished as the runner-up with 96.75, followed by Nixa (96.5), Neosho (85.75) and Branson (83.75).
The Eagles qualified for next Saturday’s state sectionals at Waynesville in 12 different events — top-four finishers in each event advance — headlined by double winners Donovyn Fowler (long jump and triple jump) and Hobbs Campbell (800-meter run and 1,600)
Donovahn Watkins won the shot put. Joplin also won the 4x800 relay.
Watkins took second in the discus, while the Eagles had third places from Fowler (200), Dontrell Holt (shot put) and in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Campbell also qualified in the 3,200 with a fourth-place finish.
Neosho qualified in eight different events. Tyrese Hill won the 200 and finished as the runner-up in the 100, while Kaden Cole (1,600) and Isaiah Green (triple jump) posted second-place finishes.
Eric Bebie took third in the 110 hurdles, while Izaiah Hill (400) and Jared Siler (high jump) were fourth in their respective events.
The Wildcats’ 4x100 relay team finished fourth.
Carthage advanced five entries to sectionals. Micah Lindsey took second in the shot put and third in the discus, while Miguel Solano was fourth in the 800.
The Tigers’ 4x400 team was third and the 4x200 team placed fourth.
In the girls division, Nixa won the team championship with 157 points. Branson (92) was the runner-up, followed by Kickapoo (82), Ozark (82) and Joplin (80).
The Eagles qualified in seven events. Jennalee Dunn won the 800 and took second in the 1,600, while Brynn Driver finished as the runner-up in the 400.
Maria Loum placed second in the pole vault and fourth in the 100 hurdles, while Allie Lawrence took fourth in the 200.
Joplin also won the 4x200 relay.
Carthage advanced six entries. Joey Hettinger won the high jump, while Lilly Holmes was third in the discus and shot put.
The Tigers performed well in the relays. Carthage took third in the 4x100 and fourth in the 4x400 and 4x800.
Neosho was paced by Madilyn Ebbinghaus, who took second in the 200. Riley Kemna finished third in the 3,200, while Beclynn Garrett was fourth in the javelin.
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 6
Webb City girls showed off its depth en route to the district title.
The Cardinals, who advanced 16 entries, were alone atop the leader board with 149 points. Marshfield (131) was second, followed by Carl Junction (115.5), Bolivar (69) and Rogersville (65.5).
Webb City’s Riley Hawkins was a double winner in the 800 and 1,600. She finished as the runner-up in the 3,200 with teammate Abi Street winning the event.
Street also took second in the 1,600. Dawsyn Decker rounded out the team’s individual event winners by claiming the javelin.
The Cardinals had other second places from Aubree Lassiter (discus) and Ripley Shanks (pole vault). Essence Robinson took third in the 400 and long jump, while Alanna Bundy was third in the 800 and Chase Stilley finished third in the high jump.
Sami Mancini qualified with a fourth-place finish in the shot put.
Webb City showed well in relays, winning the 4x800 and taking second and third in the 4x400 and 4x200, respectively.
Carl Junction advanced 13 entries, led by double winners Sydney Ward (100 and 200) and Ally Montez (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles).
Olivia Vediz took second in the long jump and triple jump. Fourth-place finishers included Sloan Uebinger (100 hurdles), Sadie Burchett (1,600), Loren Lee (discus), Hannah Cantrell (long jump and triple jump) and Acadia Badgley (pole vault).
The Bulldogs’ also won the 4x400.
In the boys division, Willard won the team title with 193 points. Webb City finished second with 130, followed by Marshfield (99), Bolivar (73) and McDonald County (64).
The Cardinals had 15 qualifiers for sectionals, led by individual event winners Grayson Smith (pole vault), Trey Roets (javelin) and Evan Stevens (3,200).
Webb City’s second-place finishers included Roman Borboa (800 and 1,600), William Wolfe (discus), Lucas Ott (javelin) and Justin Allen (pole vault).
Noah Moss took third in the 110 hurdles, while Jadon Brisco and Nathaniel Miller finished fourth in the 300 hurdles and discus, respectively.
The Cardinals won the 4x800 relay, while placing second in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.
Quin Kennedy led Carl Junction, placing second in the high jump. Parker Epperson finished third in the triple jump.
