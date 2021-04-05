CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fielding Campbell carded a 6-over-par 78 to win the individual title and help lead the Joplin boys golf team to a team title at the Bird Dog Invitational at Briarbrook Country Club on Monday.
Campbell recorded two birdies, 10 pars, five bogeys and one triple bogey en route to his tournament title. He finished one stroke ahead of his teammate, Harry Satterlee, who placed second with a 79. Kaden Parker finished in a tie for third with an 80, while Ethan Sage (83) was seventh, Wyatt Satterlee (84) tied for eighth and Hobbs Campbell (85) tied for 10th.
Joplin carded a 324 as a team and was followed by runner-up Carl Junction (335) and third-place Webb City (347). Ozark (354), Carthage (359), Frontenac (370), Seneca (378), Neosho (381), Nevada (399), McDonald County (452) and Lamar (464) rounded out the team results.
The Bulldogs had four individuals finish top-20. Jacob Teeter and Zach Wrensch led the way, both carding an 82 to tie for fifth. Noah Williams finished in a tie for eighth with an 84, and Cooper Wyrick tied for 17th with an 87.
Braxten Cahoon paced Webb City with an 85 to tie for 10th. Keegan Dill and Jager Carter both tied for 12th with an 86.
For Carthage, Quinn Brewer highlighted the day with an 86 to tie for 12th, while Britt Coy tied for 21st with an 89.
Neosho had two individuals place top 20 in Kyln Fransisdo, who tied for 12th with an 86, and Xander Woodward, who tied for 17th with an 87.
