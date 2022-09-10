PECULIAR, Mo. — The Joplin boys cross country team captured the team championship at the Raymore-Peculiar Invitational on Saturday at RPHS.
With four runners in the top 10, Joplin topped the team standings with 60 points. Nixa finished as the runner-up with 69, followed by Lee's Summit North (81), Ray-Pec (87), Platte County (130), Blue Springs (133), Staley (150), Oak Park (208) and Blue Valley (236).
Hobbs Campbell paced the Eagles with a second-place finish, crossing the line in 16 minutes, 33 seconds. Blue Springs' Keagan Enicks won the race with a finishing time of 16:06.
Joplin's Ian Horton took fourth in 16:43, while teammate Chance Tindall was fifth in 16:53 and Grey Edwards placed 10th with a time of 17:13.
Also competing for the Eagles was Parker Durham (45th), Aidan Koch (55th) and Brady Honeycutt (64th).
On the girls side, Cylee Gilreath was Joplin's top finisher in 28th. She posted a time of 22:36.
Gilreath's teammate, Averi Burks, placed 33rd with a time of 22:48. Also competing for the Eagles was Meridyth Mai (59th), Masyn Briggs (64th), Isabella Cruse (72nd) and Annabelle Rutledge (78th).
Ray-Pec won the team title with 34 points. Joplin finished 10th as a team with 244 points.
Blue Springs' Abigail Brackenbury finished first with a time of 19:18.
