CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Joplin boys cross country team finished with 71 points to win the team title at the annual Camdenton Laker Invitational on Saturday at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.
Nixa came in second with 123 points, followed by Hickman (158), Webb City (166) and Helias Catholic (199) to round out the top five teams.
Leading the Eagles was junior Hobbs Campbell, who placed third with a time of 15:56. Joplin also featured four other runners in the top 25, including Evan Matlock (12th), Ian Horton (15th), Nicholas Horton (19) and Zaben Barnes (24).
Nathanael Pholsander of Rolla was the individual champion with a time of 15:39.
The Cardinals were paced by senior Dustin Brockmiller, who finished 10th with a time of 16:26. Classmate Roman Borboa was right behind in 11th with a time of 16:32.
Evan Stevens rounds out Webb City’s top finishers in 25th with a time of 17:04.
Carthage, which placed 15th in the team standings with 381 points, was led by Mariques Strickland. He finished 20th with a time of 16:49.
On the girls side, Republic won the team title with 129 points, while Francis Howell (142), Webb City (142), Rolla (163) and Joplin (176) round out the top five.
Nixa’s Alicen Ashley claimed the individual title with a time of 19:06.
The Cardinals were paced by Abigail Street, who finished third with a time of 19:35. Riley Hawkins (20:10) placed fifth while Alanna Bundy (21:51) came in 35th and Isabelle Lopez (22:01) finished in 41st.
Jennalee Dunn led Joplin with a time of 21:06 to place 23rd. Sage Mitchell placed 24th with a time of 21:24 while Cylee Gilreath was 38th with a time of 21:57.
As a team, Carthage placed 20th on the girls side with 548 points. The Tigers were led by freshman Katelyn Witherspoon, who placed 43rd with a time of 22:05.
Joplin volleyball wins Black Bracket at Neosho
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team put together a solid showing at the annual Neosho Invitational on Saturday at Neosho High School.
The Eagles (10-7-5) went 3-1-1 on the day to win the Black Bracket.
Senior Allie Lawrence, who was named to the all-tournament team, posted 20 kills, six aces, one assist and 15 digs. Angelina Schramm had 26 kills and eight aces while Abby Edwards followed with 22 kills and 33 digs.
Paisley Parker paced Joplin’s defense with 78 digs. Kaya Cooper handed out 53 assists.
The Eagles host McDonald County on Monday.
Joplin’s Cardenas-Watts headed back to state
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Joplin’s doubles team of Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts are making a return trip to the state tournament.
The duo finished as runner-ups in the Class 3 District 6 individual tennis tournament on Friday in Lee’s Summit.
“Astrid and Emma had expectations this year, having gone to state last year and having not lost a match together this year,” Joplin coach Richard Perry said. “The doubles pool this year was much tougher than last year. And even with a 23-0 record, they could only get the second seed in their district.”
Despite falling to Lee’s Summit West sisters Aliyah and Leisana Rector in the championship match, Cardenas and Watts (25-1) beat Jaclyn Siegmeier and Ashley Farmer of Lee’s Summit North in the quarterfinals.
The two then knocked off Lee’s Summit’s Jordyn Gross and Kiersten Crowley in the semifinals.
“Astrid and Emma proved they belong in the state tournament,” Perry said. “They cruised through their first match and were able to overcome their toughest challenge to that point in the semis to win the match that qualified them for state. It was their first loss of the season, but what it does is it gives them a sneak peak into who the team to beat is.
“Compared to the Lee’s Summit West girls, the rest of the field looks much easier to play against. Our girls achieved part of their goal this year, which is to make another appearance at state.”
Cavaliers place fifth at Southwest Volleyfest
WASHBURN, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team capped a 2-1-2 day by claiming a 2-1 victory over School of the Ozarks in the fifth-place game of the Southwest Volleyfest on Saturday at Southwest High School.
The placement match saw the Cavaliers fall 25-15 in the opening set before claiming back-to-back set victories of 25-15 and 25-19.
Nico Carlson finished with a pair of aces, six kills and a block while Maysom Solum tallied two kills and 10 assists. Lannah Grigg added an ace, four kills and three blocks, and Mary Nguyen chipped in one ace, two kills and five assists.
Maggie Sutton recorded two aces while Alexis Stamps had three kills.
In pool play, Thomas Jefferson picked up a 2-0 win over Verona, tied 1-1 with Exeter and School of the Ozarks, and suffered a 2-0 loss to Wheaton.
The Cavaliers (10-11-3) travel to Jasper on Monday.
TJ’s Ding wins singles at district tourney
Top-seeded Allison Ding of Thomas Jefferson breezed by three opponents to win the singles championship of the Class 1 District 12 Girls Tennis Individual Tournament on Friday at Thomas Jefferson.
The second-seeded team of Laura Kimmell and Halley Elkington, Nevada, upset No. 1, Cora Pittsenbarger and Avery Bennett, Lamar, 6-7 (8-6 tiebreaker), 6-1, 10-3 to claim the doubles title.
Ding, who only lost two games in her remarkable march to the championship, defeated her Cavalier teammate, Jenna Jeyaraj, 6-1, 6-0 in the finals match.
Another Thomas Jefferson duo, Kyla Yang and Jessica Joseph, upended Ella Bishop and Jeanna Smathers, from College Heights, 8-3 to claim third place.
In the third-place singles match, Jem Kionisaia, College Heights, toppled Leah McDonald of Lamar 8-3.
District action will continue at 3:30 p.m. Monday with team competition. The top-seeded Cavaliers will take on fourth-seeded Nevada and second-seeded Lamar will meet third-seeded College Heights at the Thomas Jefferson courts.
