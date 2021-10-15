WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Joplin boys cross country team's depth proved to be a difference-maker.
The Eagles placed five runners in the top 19 to secure the large school championship at the Warrensburg Invitational on Thursday afternoon. Joplin finished with a team score of 52.
Hobbs Campbell finished as the team's top finisher, placing second with a time of 16 minutes, 28.4 seconds. Warrensburg's Drew Belardo took the individual title with a time of 16:21.
The Eagles featured Ian Horton and Zaben Barnes, who placed ninth and 10th, respectively. Teammates Nicholas Horton and Chance Tindall came in 14th and 19th for Joplin.
Max Russell (44), Asher Mobley (49), Aidan Koch (53), Grey Edwards (90) and Thomas Matlock (100) also competed for the Eagles.
On the girls side, Sage Mitchell and Allie Keizer paced Joplin in 33rd and 34th with an exact time of 22:41.
In addition, Averi Burks came in 45th, Jackaline Triplett 46th, Meridyth Mai 59th, Isabella Cruse 62nd and Cylee Gilreath 70th.
Grain Valley won the team title with a score of 45. The Eagles finished seventh with a score of 200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.