The 2020 campaign sent Joplin on a roller-coaster, but it was a season that developed into Curtis Jasper’s sixth straight winning season since taking over the program in 2015.
And despite graduating two of the program’s best in Isaiah Davis and Zach Westmoreland a year prior, the Eagles finished 6-5 and fell to Class 6 eventual state champion Raymore-Peculiar in the district semifinals.
“The season was crazy, stressful and weird all in one,” Jasper said. “The fact we got to play this season out … I told them, ‘I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but you son of a guns are pretty lucky.’ We faced a good opponent. During the regular season, Ray-Pec was probably the best team Kansas City has to offer.
“For the most part, we went toe-to-toe with them, and that’s with a smallish senior class with a lot of heart. I feel like our kids have to understand we just have to work hard and stay the course. Obviously, we proved that in the past. We can play with anybody and beat anybody.”
While it was a small senior class by the numbers, it was a very impactful one. Eight of them will continue their football careers at the next level (Alex Curry, Scott Lowe, Nathan Glades, Trayshawn Thomas, Keaton Renfro, Dominic Simmons, Keaton Huff and Davis Ramsey).
But Joplin has a lot coming back this fall — an eye-popping 39 lettermen and 14 starters.
That starts with Eagles’ senior quarterback Always Wright, who was an all-COC and all-Area pick in 2020. The heavily recruited multi-sport standout passed for 2,102 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 72% of his attempts.
Wright also rushed for 167 yards and scored one touchdown.
“Always has a high football IQ with all the physical tools,” Jasper said.
Wright will have a plethora of weapons to sling the football to as senior tight end Landen Atherton (16 receptions for 290 yards) returns. Senior Bruce Wilbert was a starter at receiver and piled up 125 receiving yards last year while 6-foot-5 junior Terrance Gibson saw action at receiver.
Sophomores All Wright and Whit Hafer will be looked to for contributions at wide receiver and tight end, respectively. Senior wideouts Isaac Meadows and Jack Stanley will see expanded roles as well.
With the graduation of standout Glades, running backs Drew VanGilder (junior) and Quinn Renfro (sophomore) split carries during preseason scrimmages. Renfro saw limited time as a freshman, rushing for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
“They complement each other really well,” Jasper said. “They run the ball really hard. They make their cut and they get vertical. There is not any dancing around. They follow their blocks well. They are a really fun duo.”
The offensive line returns two full-time starters in senior Dawson Phillips and budding sophomore Dontrell Holt, who impressively started every game for the Class 6 program last season. Zach Harthan, Stone Karcher, Josh Lowe, Trenton Simon and Jett Steele will also compete for significant time on the O-line.
Joplin will continue to run a spread offense after averaging nearly 35 points and 400 yards of total offense, but Jasper said there will be a “new flavor to it” under first-year coordinator Jacob Hewitt. Another intriguing name to watch for is 6-foot-6 junior Hudson Moore, who was an all-COC receiver at Carthage last year.
The defense returns eight starters divided among all three levels — Donovahn Watkins, Gunner Price and Joe Jasper on the line, Robert Kelly at linebacker and Donovyn Fowler, Korey Read, Evan Overstreet and Luke Vieselmeyer in the secondary.
Watkins was an all-COC and all-Area pick in 2020. Read is the top returning tackler as he registered 59 stops last season, while Fowler tallied 55 tackles and Jasper had 52.
Seniors Ty Beebe, Brylan Patton, Gustavo Onate, Yael Herrera and Ben Williams and juniors Luke Gunn, Blake Farmer, Draven VanGilder and Luke are expected to make an impact on defense. Sophomore linebacker Jonathan Williams is also looking to break through on varsity.
“We are very excited for the upcoming season with a senior class that is deep not only in numbers but also in talent,” Jasper said. “I think we’re focused on the process of what we need to do to continue to get better — work hard and all of the intangible things. We know that with the guys we have, we have a chance to be pretty good if we do all of the right things, stay focused on our goals and be good teammates.
“We are returning an experienced quarterback and returning experience in each position group, plus a lot of experience on the defensive line and in the secondary. This senior class has done a great job of bringing leadership throughout the offseason. They work hard and set the tone.”
