There has been a recurring theme so far in the 2020 season for the Joplin Eagles and Carl Junction Bulldogs football teams.
Joplin and Carl Junction have come out on the wrong side of nail-biting finishes in two of the season’s first three weeks. And the two schools, both 1-2, clash at 7 p.m. today looking to right the ship in a Central Ozark Conference tilt at Bulldog Stadium.
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said Carl Junction has a similar offensive style to the Eagles.
“Offensively, obviously they have a really good quarterback in (Alex) Baker,” Jasper said. “ (Brady) Sims is a strong, physical runner. They have two really good guys there. They have a fast receiving corps with guys that can really catch the football and do a really good job. They kind of have the same philosophy as us in that they want to spread you vertically and horizontally and force you to tackle their athletes out in space.
“They just do it in a little bit different way. They run more counters than they do zones. Their RPOs are set up a little bit differently than others. It’s essentially a very similar philosophy.”
Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said the biggest thing that stands out about Joplin is its athletes.
“The (Nathan) Glades kid is the real deal back there at running back,” Buckmaster said. “We are going to be hard-pressed to contain him, but I think our kids look forward to the opportunity to compete against him. Always Wright is a competitor. He is a playmaker. He extends a lot of plays. They have some skill position kids who are big and fast.
“Defensively, we are going to have to compete really, really well. On the defensive side of the ball, Joplin has struggled somewhat with giving up points. I’m sure they are trying to rectify those problems and I’m sure their kids will play hard and compete.”
A look inside Joplin
The Eagles have split a pair of one-point games and almost overcame a 24-point deficit last week against Ozark. With two minutes left, Joplin defensive end Jacob Prosser recovered a fumble near midfield to give the Eagles a chance to tie.
Joplin advanced to the Ozark 25 before quarterback Wright’s pass was intercepted by Ozark’s Thomas Rushing in the last minute.
“Credit to them,” Jasper said. “They did a really good job. There are things we have to get better at in all three phases -- offense, defense and special teams.”
The Eagles' offense has been dynamic through three games, averaging 222 yards rushing and 241 yards passing for 463 total yards.
Glades has 80 carries for 588 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns. Wright is 60-of-86 passing for 723 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Dante Washington leads a deep receiving corps with 19 catches for 232 yards.
Washington will not be available today after leaving last week’s game early due to injury, according to Jasper. Joplin will look to wideouts Keaton Renfroe and Trayshawn Thomas for more production this week.
Linebacker Scott Lowe leads the defense with 46 tackles, and defensive back Jayden Holt is next with 42.
After a disappointing loss, Jasper said team adjusted practice this week with a lot of different drills and rearranged time periods of everything the team needed to work on, including tackling on the defensive end.
“I thought our young men have worked really hard this week,” Jasper said. “Obviously, tackling is something we have got to get better at. We have done situational stuff as well because third down has been an issue for us. We have really focused on those two things defensively and offensively just continue to be more consistent because there are times when two or three drives in a row where things will work like clockwork.
“And then we will have two or three drives where we will stall out ... consistency on the offensive end, tackling and third-down efficiency on the defensive end.”
A look inside Carl Junction
Carl Junction has dropped two straight 21-20 games after opening the season with a 29-12 win at Willard. The Bulldogs, who trailed Branson 21-0 at halftime last week, scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes and pulled within one point with 18 seconds left.
But the extra-point went wide left, and the Pirates escaped with a 21-20 win.
“I was disappointed with how we played, especially in the first half,” Buckmaster said. “We did not play with much energy. We didn’t compete at the level we normally compete. We didn’t have a good week of practice. Probably a classic case of someone overlooking someone and not preparing the way they should.
“They competed really hard and they were the more physical football team.”
In contrast to Joplin, Carl Junction hasn’t been as potent offensively, averaging 64 rushing yards and 162 yards through the air for 226 total yards.
The Bulldogs have used a pair of quarterbacks this season in Baker and Kyler Perry. Baker has received the majority of the snaps as he has completed 24-of-50 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns and one pick.
But Carl Junction inserted backup Perry in the third quarter last week, and he helped stage the Bulldogs' comeback. Perry hit 9-of-20 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown as well as running for a score on four carries for 23 yards.
“Kyler gave us a little spark,” Buckmaster said. “We needed a little spark. He competed, played hard and made a lot of plays.”
Running back Sims paces all Carl Junction backs with 26 carries for 131 yards while Cole Stewart leads all receivers with 12 receptions for 194 yards.
Linebacker Noah Southern leads the defense with 42 tackles, and strong safety Jaycob Colgin is right behind with 30 tackles.
After two straight close losses, Buckmaster said his team made some changes this week in practice.
“Our biggest thing is we don’t understand how to practice the right way all the time, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Buckmaster said. “We are not motivated to the level we want to get better each and every week. Well, then, we have a chance to be pretty good.
“Saying all this, we are two points away from being 3-0.”
