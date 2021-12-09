Before Joplin’s game against Blue Valley West to kick off play in the 25th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic, head coach Luke Floyd was called to the Eagle-head at center court to celebrate a momentous milestone.
It was to honor Floyd’s 300th career victory after Joplin defeated Springdale (Ark.) 59-42 in the consolation finals of the CJ Classic on Dec. 2.
“I didn’t want that to be known, but my wife had other ideas,” Floyd said. “I've been blessed to have a lot of very good players and people I’ve coached with that were able to overcome their coaching most nights to get the win. My players have 300 wins, and I’ve got a bunch of losses. It’s always been all about them, and I’m thankful for each of them for allowing me to do a job that I love.”
Floyd’s Eagles eventually dispatched Blue Valley West (Kan.) 49-32 in front of essentially the entire student body thanks to the 2 p.m. start time on Thursday afternoon inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Joplin (5-1) is off to its best start to a season in at least 10 years. The Eagles never trailed against the Jaguars and led by 10 or more in the game from the 2:03 mark in the second quarter on.
“It was nice for the crowd to see the hard work these girls have put in everyday,” Floyd said. “As girl athletes, I think they have to not only win, but win so many times for people to notice them. For people to come down and see they are a pretty good ball team, I’m just happy they got to experience that.”
Joplin jumped out to a 9-7 lead after Brooke Nice hit a free throw with 57 ticks left in the first stanza.
And that’s when the Eagles went to work.
After Meghan Fries banked in a 3-pointer from the corner to make the score 10-9, Joplin erupted with 11 unanswered points to take a 20-10 lead in the second quarter. It all started thanks to a free throw from Riley Kelly and was followed by a breakaway layup from Nice as well as lay-ins from Ella Hafer, Scarlett Floyd and Izzy Yust.
Brynn Driver capped the run by knocking down a pair of freebies. In total, the Eagles outscored Valley West 17-6 in the second quarter to build a 26-14 halftime lead.
“I think the second quarter we played with a lot more energy and effort,” Floyd said. “When we are playing (as a team), we are pretty good.”
Joplin stretched its lead to 43-29 following a pair of putbacks from Kelly to close out the third period. The Eagles outscored the Jaguars 6-3 in the fourth quarter to claim a 17-point triumph in the end.
Nice was tops in scoring for Joplin with 13 points, including a trio of 3s from deep. Driver tallied 12 points, while Hafer had eight and Emma Floyd had seven.
“Brooke has been shooting the lights out of the ball,” Floyd said. “She always has the green light. When she’s got the ball and has space, we tell her to shoot it. Brynn has been doing a good job of getting to the hole. She forced a little more than our first few games, but she is one we never question her motor. She is always going to go hard and make things happen.
“Overall, we’ll clean up the turnovers and forced shots. I’m excited to see what we look like tomorrow.”
Valley West (1-1) was paced by Lily Ba with 14 points. Fries added 11.
Joplin plays Farmington, a 77-26 winner over Leavenworth, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
CJ girls 56, Rogers 46
The dynamic duo was in full force for the Bulldogs in their opener against Rogers (Ark.).
Junior Destiny Buerge and sophomore Kylie Scott combined to score 49 points to lift Carl Junction (4-1) to a 10-point victory over Rogers. Buerge finished with a game-high 32 points, while Scott added 17.
Both marked season-highs for the Bulldog standouts.
“Those two are obviously really good players,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “On Tuesday night (against Girard), they were in foul trouble for half the game. They got to be on the floor. That’s something we talk about is being on the floor. It wasn’t like they were shooting every shot. They took great shots and had great looks at the basket. We had some other kids hit some here and there, but those two are a pretty good 1-2 punch when they want to be.”
The Bulldogs trailed for a large portion of the first half, but the second half is where they earned their money.
Trailing 26-24 at the break, Carl Junction opened on an 11-2 run to take a 35-27 advantage when Scott nailed a triple with 3:42 to play in the third quarter. That stretch saw Buerge and Klohe Burk also hit treys, while Scott came up with a lay-in.
Buerge executed a three-point play and Scott hit a freebie as the Bulldogs closed out the third frame with a 41-29 lead over the Mounties.
In the fourth quarter, both teams traded 6-0 runs to 47-35 with 4:51 to go. Rogers shrank the deficit to six with just under two minutes remaining, but Carl Junction’s dynamic duo closed out the game.
Scott came up with a lay-in after a pass from Burk in transition and made a free throw to give the Bulldogs a 54-45 lead. After Perla Morales hit 1 of 2 free throws, Buerge iced the game for Carl Junction with a pair of freebies to account for the final scoring margin.
“(Coach) Preston (Early) does such a great job with them,” Shorter said. “It’s great to play in this tournament because there are a lot of quality basketball teams. Rogers is always good. He does an excellent job with those girls. Their kids moved the ball well. They put us in situations where we had to make a decision, ‘Are we going to guard the 6-foot-2 girl in the post or are we going to come out and force them off the line.’ I thought our kids did a really nice job of staying within what we were trying to do and boxing out late, and securing the basketball.”
Ava Maner and Morales tallied 13 points apiece to lead Rogers.
The Bulldogs face Blue Valley North, a 42-32 winner over Pea Ridge, at 9 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
“I told the girls to get some rest,” Shorter said with a laugh. “Don’t do too much tomorrow after school. It’s a tough time. A lot of our kids have the ACT on Saturday morning, so we’ll see what we can do. It’s a great thing for them. They are young and can perserve in those situations. I know it will be another tough matchup.”
