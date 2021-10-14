SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin and Carl Junction girls tennis teams fell short in individual play at the girls tennis championships on Thursday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
For the Eagles, Joplin's doubles team combination Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts saw their tremendous season come to an end.
Cardenas-Watts fell to St. Joseph Academy's Elizabeth Choate-Isabella Hong 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. Then in the consolation portion, the Eagle duo was defeated by St. Teresa Academy's Emma Bridges-Annie Marie Hotze by scores of 6-2, 6-4.
On the Carl Junction side, the Bulldogs doubles team of Jenna Besperat-Nicole Sherwood fell to St Pius X's Kintzli Wagner-Megan Giffin 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.
In the consolation bracket, Villa Duchesne's Caroline Potter-Elizabeth Brown downed Besperat-Sherwood 6-2, 6-2.
Freshman Naiyah Wurdeman was the lone member of the Carl Junction team competing in singles action. She fell to Jefferson City's Sandhiya Baskar 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before dropping a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Ladue's Saba Fajors in consolation.
