The Joplin and Carthage football teams clash at 7 p.m. Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference showdown at David Haffner Stadium.
It’s a battle of state-ranked and 6-1 teams. Joplin ranks No. 5 in Class 6, while Carthage is the top-ranked squad in Class 5.
The Eagles, led by coach Curtis Jasper, have victories by scores of 34-3 over Branson, 52-13 over Willard, 29-22 over Ozark, 24-8 over Webb City, 42-28 over Republic and 35-7 over Carl Junction.
Joplin’s lone setback is to COC-leading Nixa 49-35 in Week 5.
The Tigers, who are coached by Jon Guidie, have defeated Republic 56-26, Branson 49-0, Carl Junction 48-12, Neosho 47-7, Ozark 49-7 and Webb City 28-14. Like Joplin, Carthage’s only loss is to Nixa, a 22-21 decision at home in Week 3.
Joplin enters Friday night averaging nearly 36 points per game while allowing 18.6. The Eagles average 384 total yards of offense per game (194 on the ground and 190 through the air).
Junior rusher Quin Renfro has been Joplin’s featured back this season, running the ball 112 times for 792 yards while tallying 11 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Hobbs Gooch has completed 79 of 125 passes for 1,280 yards with 15 TDs and five interceptions.
Senior Terrance Gibson and sophomore Davin Thomas have 23 and 22 catches, respectively. Both have over 400 yards receiving this season.
Carthage enters Friday night averaging 42.6 ppg while yielding 12.6. The Tigers average nearly 450 total yards of offense per game with 347 coming via rush and 102 through the air.
One of the best players in the area, senior running back Luke Gall is up to 1,368 yards on the ground in 150 attempts. He’s scored a whopping 31 TDs (29 rushing) this season.
Senior QB Cooper Jadwin has completed 38 of 72 passes for 687 yards with three TDs and two picks. He’s added 680 yards rushing on 89 carries with six TDs on the ground.
Jadwin’s top target is Hudson Moore, who’s hauled in 19 receptions for 274 yards and one TD.
WEBB CITY AT NEOSHO
The Wildcats (4-3) tackle the Cardinals (4-3) at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Neosho, led by second-year coach Brandon Taute, is winners of two straight, posting wins by scores of 50-31 over Branson and 63-42 over Ozark last week.
Ranked No. 6 in Class 5, Webb City looks to bounce back following a 28-14 setback to Carthage. Of course, the Cardinals are coached by John Roderique.
The Wildcats average 46.1 ppg while surrendering nearly 50 a night. Neosho’s explosive offense is averaging 556 total yards of offense (316 pass and 240 rush).
And the team features a trio of dynamic weapons offensively. Junior QB Quenton Hughes has completed 184 of 255 passes for 2,184 yards with 22 TDs and five INT.
Senior rusher Jared Siler has run the ball 231 times for 1,618 yards with 21 TDs. Senior wideout Isaiah Green leads the receiving corps with 83 catches for 1,137 yards and 11 scores.
The Cardinals averages 32.4 ppg and allows 26.1 on defense. Led by an always potent ground game, 285 of Webb City’s 333 total yards of offense this season has come via the run.
Junior Breckin Galardo leads the Cardinals with 91 carries for 728 yards and 10 TDs. Senior QB Landon Johnson and running backs Omari Jackson (sophomore) and Aidan Alberty (senior) have netted nearly 300 yards on the ground.
The trio has combined for 10 TDs.
WILLARD AT CARL JUNCTION
The Bulldogs (2-5) have a chance to snap a cold spell with the Tigers coming to Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
Willard’s averaging 24.6 points and allowing 50.4, while Carl Junction is scoring at nearly a 20 point clip and surrendering 38.4 ppg this season.
For the Tigers, junior QB Russell Roweton has completed 112 of 202 passes for 1,582 yards with 16 TDs and 11 INT. Senior rusher Owen Bushnell leads the team with 299 yards rushing in 62 carries while scoring four times.
Junior Timmy Ruble leads Willard’s receiving corps with 20 catches for 298 yards. He’s scored three TDs.
The Bulldogs, led by coach Doug Buckmaster, look to snap a two-game skid. Junior QB Dexter Merrell has completed 73 of 134 passes for 1,040 yards with six INTs and five TDs while leading the team with 392 yards rushing and five TDs with his legs.
Sophomore RB Tony Stewart has netted 308 yards on 60 carries. He’s scored twice.
Ayden Bard and Malakhi Moore lead Carl Junction’s receiving corps with 19 and 16 catches, respectively. Moore has a team-high 382 yards through the air with two scores.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS AT JASPER
The Cougars (1-6) close out the regular season at the Eagles (3-4) in 8-man football action.
College Heights, which is on a four-game losing streak, dropped a 69-0 decision to Lockwood last week.
This season, the Cougars average 41.7 ppg and yields 63.4. Jasper averages 33.7 and surrenders 42 on defense.
The Eagles’ offense is led by rusher Juan Rivera. The senior has run the ball 103 times for 821 yards and scored 11 times this season.
Freshman QB Quentin Winans has completed 21 of 28 passes for 160 yards with two TDs and one INT. He’s also added 337 yards on the ground with five TDs.
Senior Mitchell Avalos is another weapon for Jasper’s run game. He has 616 yards rushing on 82 carries with nine TDs.
