FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Joplin and Carthage cross country squads competed at the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival on Saturday morning hosted by the University of Arkansas.
Nearly 900 runners competed in this year’s event — 505 on the boys and 391 on the girls side.
Starting with the boys, Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell was the top local finisher. Campbell, who committed to the University of Kansas earlier this week, placed 18th with a finishing time of 15 minutes, 28 seconds.
Also running for the Eagles was Ian Horton (35th), Chance Tindall (54th), Grey Edwards (122nd), Parker Durham (222nd), Aidan Koch (270th) and Brady Honeycutt (414th).
Miguel Solano led Carthage with a 145th place finish. Eddy Fuentes finished 188th, followed by Michael Lanyon (205th), Caleb Fewin (210th), Devin Smith (329th), Javen Byrd (338th) and Skuyler Honeycutt (342nd).
Out of 63 teams, Joplin placed 38th in the team standings while Carthage finished 55th.
On the girls side, Joplin’s Allie Keizer took 143rd. Cylee Gilreath was 166th, Averi Burks 200th, Meridyth Mai 297th, Jade Parise 302nd, Izzy Cruse 312th and Masyn Briggs 365th.
Carthage’s Maggie Boyd finished 131st. Katy Witherspoon placed 251st, Jenna Wilson 303rd, Jennifer Rodas-Gomez 309th and Julissa Hernandez 326th.
Out of 50 teams, Joplin was 36th in the team standings while Carthage was 45th.
