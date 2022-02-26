The culture is changing for the Joplin girls basketball team.
And the leaps and bounds the Eagles made throughout the 2021-22 campaign was evident, according to coach Luke Floyd.
Joplin showed those improvements, particularly in the final 24 minutes on Saturday inside Kaminsky Gymnasium. Seventh-seeded Joplin went toe-to-toe with second-seeded Nixa before ultimately falling 78-54 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 District 5 tournament.
This is the same Nixa squad that’s fresh off claiming the Central Ozark Conference title with an unblemished 9-0 mark.
“We came on the floor expecting to win today and last year I don’t know if you ever could say that about any of our games,” said Floyd, who just wrapped up his second season at the helm for Joplin. “But to now have the program where it is at and stepping on the floor against good teams knowing we have a chance to play hard and play your best, that says a lot about how far we’ve come.”
Nixa got off to a scorching start as Macie Conway spotted the team with a 17-2 lead with a pair of freebies with 3:53 to play in the first quarter. That advantage ballooned to 31-9 as Nixa closed out the quarter on a furious 9-0 run, highlighted by a three-point play from Alison Kamies.
The Eagles of Nixa showed signs of blowing open the game midway through the second period, but Joplin’s Brooke Nice went on a 3-point shooting surge. The 5-foot-7 senior guard hit a trio of 3-pointers before halftime to trim the deficit to 52-30 at the break for Joplin.
Nice, who finished with six triples in the contest, tallied 18 of her game-high 25 points in the first half.
Joplin got within 20 after Brynn Driver drained free throws with 3:34 to play in the third quarter, but the deficit proved to be insurmountable.
“It always sucks to lose,” Floyd said. “We dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first quarter and we continued to battle. We got back 19 or 18 late, but we couldn’t get over that hump. The girls continued to play hard. They continued to battle. I told them where we were two years ago to where we are now, we’ve come leaps and bounds. The scoreboard may not show it, but we’ve come a long way. That’s something to be proud of.”
Nixa (22-4), which will play Republic in the semifinals on Tuesday, was paced by Conway with 21 points. Kamies added 20 points, while Norah Clark contributed 15.
In addition to Nice’s big game, Driver chipped in 10 points for Joplin. Ella Hafer finished with 10 points.
Joplin (12-15) graduates seniors Nice, Hafer and Emma Floyd.
“So proud of them,” Floyd said. “Brooke and Ella have been more than welcoming to us. With Emma, she’s mine. This is it. It’s hard, but I think we have laid a good foundation for where this program is headed going forward. We’re going to continue going up.”
Ozark girls 40, Carthage 21
In the battle of Tigers, fourth-seeded Ozark used a 19-3 start in the first quarter to help down fifth-seeded Carthage with a 19-point triumph.
Both teams traded scores the rest of the way.
“We didn’t have game ready energy,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “This is district-level play. You can’t come out high-speed. You can’t come out hesitant and you can’t go play defense out of your area.
"We had girls over rotating. We had girls helping off places they are not supposed to help off from and we don’t help off the corners. That’s where Ozark hit all (of) their 3s, but I’m proud of the girls for fixing that and playing better the rest of the way."
Lyla Watson scored a team-high 12 points for Ozark, which improves to 20-6 and will play top-seeded Kickapoo on Tuesday.
Carthage (11-16) was powered by Kianna Yates with 12 points. The Tigers graduate seniors Presley Probert and Sophie Shannon.
“You hate for the season to end on a loss, although a lot of teams do,” Moore said. “But you hate that for the seniors. I think Presley and Sophie were great leaders for us. I hope that’s what they take away from their high school career … It’s not easy, but I think these last three quarters, we went out with a snarl on our face and got after it."
