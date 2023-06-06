WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A Joplin golfer tied and a Carthage golfer won their flights Tuesday in the Missouri Golf Association Senior Series Tour. The round was held at Mules National Golf Course in Warrensburg.
The series consists of 19 one-day events around the state for senior players, and it ends with the Senior Series Tour Championship at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield in October. Tuesday's event was the sixth in the series.
A total of 75 senior golfers competed Tuesday.
Senior Series events are open to male golfers who are members of the MGA and 50 years of age or older. Competitors compete in flights based on their age as of April 17, 2023.
Darin Baldwin, Warrensburg, won the 50-54 Open division with a score of 10 over, 80.
Shooting par for the day, 70, Kyle Catron, Carthage, won the 55-59 Open flight.
Steve Henry, Columbia, and Tim Rinker, West Plains, tied for first in the 60-64 Open division, both shooting seven over, 77.
There was also a tie for first place in the 65-69 Open flight, with Bobby McKay, Joplin, and Russ Trippensee, Jefferson City, both finishing with a score of four over, at 74.
(McKay also tied for first in May in the 65-69 Open Division when it was held at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin. A total of 72 golfers competed at that time.)
Finally, Robert Trittler, Wentzville, came out on top of the 70+ open flight at one over, 71.
The following net flights have handicap strokes deducted from final scores.
Eric Austin, Raymore, and Jeff Brown, Sunrise Beach, tied for first in the 50-58 Net division at one over, 71.
With a score of one over, 71, Joseph Blandina, St. Charles, was the winner of the 59-64 Net flight.
In the 65-69 Net flight, Dave Pingel, Hartsburg, had the lowest score at two over, 72.
Daric Elwell, Warrensburg, came out on top of the 70-74 Net group after shooting par, 70.
Lastly, the 75+ Net group saw King Edmonston, St. Louis, as its winner after he shot four over, 74.
The next Senior Series event is June 26 at Lake Valley Golf Club in Camdenton.
