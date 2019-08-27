Tuesday night’s soccer jamboree at Joplin High School gave all three head coaches exactly what they wanted.
The host Eagles, Carthage and Monett all played several seniors last season, and the jamboree provided the first taste of varsity competition for many new players.
In three 35-minute scrimmages, Monett began the session with a 1-0 victory over Joplin, and then the Cubs and Carthage battled to a 0-0 tie. Joplin won the final matchup 1-0 over Carthage.
“It shows that we improved,” new Joplin coach Josh Thompson said. “Hopefully we learned our lessons. That’s what we’re trying to do all season is get a little bit better every game and approach it one competition at a time.
“First game, we struggled defensively to communicate with each other,” Thompson said. “It was a couple of guys’ first time in varsity competition, so it was natural to see those jitters. It’s something we look to improve on, and I think we did in the second game.”
Senior forward Rashawn Davis scored Joplin’s goal from the left side at the six-minute mark.
“I’m glad Ray (Rashawn Davis) got one in the second game,” Thompson said, “and we had a couple of opportunities in the first game as well to where we were a threat. We shored up the defense a little bit, and on offense, we had a couple of good opportunities and scored on one of them.”
Carthage had one goal against Joplin nullified by an offsides call, and two more attempts were stopped by new Eagles goalkeeper Josh Harryman.
“We looked like we had a lot of kids playing their very first varsity game tonight, which is the case,” Carthage coach Jacob Osborne said. “We have three returning starters, and it looked like three returning starters. It was rough.
“Scrimmages, practices, workouts in the summer, we looked better than what we showed tonight. I’m hoping it’s just like this is the first time putting the uniform on and those types of butterflies with it. I told them I saw a lot of new kids tonight that I didn’t recognize because that’s not how they’ve been playing. ... That’s part of being a new varsity player. There are a lot of ups and downs. Hopefully tonight was a down because it looked like it.”
Senior outside winger Loger Rodriguez tallied Monett’s goal against the Eagles.
“Obviously a lot of new faces with kids coming up in new positions,” Monett coach Cristobal Villa said. “In practice, we looked really good, but we never know how we’re going to look until we play the competition. Overall, I’m very satisfied. A lot of things we still have to fix, a lot of things we still have to work on: ... communication, have a little more deep on the balls, have a good mindset on the game.
“It’s hard to get something here because you want to try all you kids. You want to put them in different positions. You want to give everybody a chance to play because you want as a coach to see everybody and make sure we don’t miss anything. Two good teams that we’re playing will give us pressure. Overall, I was very happy. Hopefully we can fix some things and keep getting better throughout the season.
Joplin kicks off its season Friday night at home against Aurora.
Carthage and Monett both open their seasons on Tuesday, Sept. 3, when the Tigers entertain Branson and the Cubs play host to Parkview.
