CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It was a good day for the Joplin girls golf team and Carthage’s Shay Gaddis.
Joplin captured the team championship and Gaddis claimed the individual title on Tuesday at the annual Briarbrook Invitational.
With two golfers in the top 5, the Eagles topped the team standings with a score of 412. Lamar (423) was the runner-up, followed by Carl Junction (432), Webb City’s varsity (460), Webb City’s junior varsity (522), Seneca (523) and Purdy (530).
Carthage’s Gaddis fired an 83 to sit atop the individual leaderboard. Joplin’s Kenna Haley and Lindsey Belnap shot a 99 and 100 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively.
Lamar’s Victoria O’Neal shot an 86 to place second. Carl Junction was paced by Olivia Teeter, who shot 97 and finished third.
Also competing for the Eagles was Drew Yockey (101), Taylor Colson (112) and Chloe Friend (112). Kennedy Evans (107), Zavrie Wiss (114), Taryn Torbeck (116) and Lilly Weber (120) competed for Lamar as well.
Rounding out Carl Junction was Anna Burch (106), Alex Teeter (114), Rylee Sprague (115) and Jasmine Woerner (123).
Jacie Crouch paced Webb City’s varsity with a 106, while Webb City’s junior varsity was led by Libby Allen (122). Maddie Collinsworth shot a 117 to lead Seneca and Rosa Schad paced Seneca with a 122.
