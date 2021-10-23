In August, Desiree Felker had high expectations as she embarked on her inaugural season as Joplin volleyball coach.
Rightfully so.
The second-seeded Joplin Eagles (14-11-5) defeated third-seeded Belton 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-18) in a Class 5 District 12 semifinal matchup on Saturday night inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Eagles reach their second consecutive district championship game. Joplin will play top-seeded Carthage at 6 p.m. Monday.
“Our girls played very hard,” Felker said. “We have set our sights really high, and we talked a lot about being all in. I think we did a good job of executing when we needed to at the net tonight. We knew Belton was going to do some good things. We knew they served aggressively. They had some pretty good hitters. I thought we played pretty well defensively and we handled that.”
But Belton certainly made Joplin earn the victory in a hard-fought three sets.
The Eagles jumped out to a 6-3 start after an attack error. The Pirates’ Alaina Saunders slammed a kill to cap a 7-4 rally and knot the score at 10-10.
Joplin responded with a 9-3 burst to take a 19-13 advantage in a stretch that saw Allie Lawrence pick up two kills. Emma Floyd and Angelina Schramm added one apiece.
After Belton got as close as 22-19, the Eagles pulled away as Lawrence tallied the set-clinching kill.
And game two was much of the same. The only difference was Joplin didn’t take control until midway through the set following consecutive attack errors as the Eagles took a 16-12 lead.
Belton followed with a 8-4 rally to even the margin at 20-20. Both teams then exchanged scores to 24, but Floyd gave Joplin a 25-24 lead with a kill and Paisley Parker provided the dagger with the proverbial ace as the Eagles took a 2-0 series lead.
“They did a very good job of handling that adversity,” Felker said. “Sometimes throughout the season, we have been on the other side of that where we didn’t maintain our composure. We are at a place right now, where we can do that when things get tough. We can now come together and push through as a group.”
The third and final set was the most lopsided. A 6-0 rally — thanks in large part to two kills apiece from Bailey Owens and Schramm — allowed the Eagles to build a sizable 12-6 advantage.
And Joplin never looked back in securing the victory.
“(Getting the sweep) was huge for our confidence going into Monday,” Felker said. “We knew they were going to be tough. I think the fact that we were able to push through that and grind it out was big for our confidence.”
Floyd led the Eagles at the net with 10 kills. Lawrence and Schramm chipped in nine kills apiece, while Owens finished with six.
Kaya Cooper handed out a team-high 20 assists. Parker paced the Joplin defense with 19 digs.
CARTHAGE TOPS RAY-PEC
Bradyn Webb didn’t feel like her squad played at their peak performance, but it was more than enough to get the victory.
The Tigers (18-13-1) took down the fourth-seeded Panthers 3-1 by individual set scores of 25-23, 25-20, 24-26 and 25-21.
“I think that we didn’t play the best that I have seen us play,” Webb said. “But we came out and we knew we could win. That’s something I have tried to instill in our girls’ mind is if you go out and you have the mentality of winning, it’s going to work out for you. They showed that tonight. I’m really happy with how everything worked out.”
And Carthage had to do a little rallying to claim the opening set. After falling in a 23-19 hole, the Tigers responded with six unanswered points to take a 1-0 series lead.
The second set saw a number of lead changes and ties, but Carthage finished it out with a 9-4 burst as senior Grace Pickering provided the exclamation mark with a kill to hand the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
In the third set, Carthage overcame a 21-17 deficit and even took a 23-21 lead after a Presley Probert ace and Mia Camarillo kill. The Panthers answered with a 5-1 rally to win it, capped by kills from Tia Storms and Hailey Moon.
But the Tigers’ grabbed all of the momentum midway through the fourth set. Pickering, who led Carthage with 13 kills, slammed the game-winner to send her team to its first district finals since 2018.
“Grace fills a huge role for us,” Webb said. “Sometimes we put her on the outside. Sometimes we put her in the middle. Sometimes we put her on the right side. She is a very good utility player that we can go to.”
Sydnee Dudolski added 12 kills for the Tigers, while Abby Holderbaum had eight. Raven Probert dished out 38 assists.
Dudolski and Olivia Bourgault paced the Carthage defense with 16 digs.
“That was the best defensive game I’ve ever seen us play,” Webb said. “That’s what we have been working on, especially cutting down from 27 girls to 14 for districts. We get to work on a lot more specific things, and that was one. Every single day, we have been working on defense, serving and anything that we have been struggling with. (Our work) showed tonight with our serving and defense.”
