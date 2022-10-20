LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Joplin and Carthage volleyball teams saw their seasons end on Thursday night at Lee's Summit West High School Fieldhouse.
Fourth-seeded Joplin lost to fifth-seeded Lee's Summit North and sixth-seeded Carthage fell to third-seeded St. Teresa's Academy. Both teams lost by 3-0 decisions.
For the Eagles, individual set scores were 23-25, 18-25 and 12-25. The Tigers' set scores were 11-25, 14-25 and 15-25.
Joplin finished 16-17-1 overall. The Eagles said goodbye to seniors Paisley Parker, Jayla Hunter, Abby Hembree, Abigail Edwards, Serafina Auberry and Kaya Cooper.
Carthage ended 9-21-2 overall. The Tigers graduated seniors Kinley Adams, Mia De La Pena-Camarillo, Abigail Holderbaum, Raven Probert, Kailyn Schultz and Brielle Cartwright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.