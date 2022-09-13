MONETT, Mo. — Area teams competed at the Monett swim meet on Tuesday at the Monett Area YMCA.
Joplin, Carthage and Webb City were among those in attendance. Team scores were not available at the time of publication.
The Eagles' Nathan Wardlow won the 200-yard IM and 500 freestyle. He finished first in the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 10 seconds, and was victorious in the 500 free in 5:09.
Joplin's Zane Newman claimed the 50 free in 23:72.
Wardlow and Newman swam on Joplin's winning 400 free relay team also consisting of Isaiah Thom and Parker Hinman. The Eagles won with a finishing time of 3:43.
"The boys had a great meet and improved their best times in many events," Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. "Our A relay improved their state consideration time in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay. Nathan cut .14 seconds off of his consideration time in the 200 (IM) and nearly 2 seconds off of his 500 free.
"Zane dropped his consideration time in the 50 free by .21 seconds and in the 100 free by .02 seconds. Parker improved his consideration time in the 100 backstroke by nearly 2 seconds.
"We also had strong showings from Ian and Isaiah, who each swam on an A relay this meet. Ian got his best time of the season in his 100 free, shaving over 1.5 seconds off his time, and Isaiah knocked off over 11 seconds in his 100 fly."
Eli Cox and Kellen Frieling led Carthage on the individual side. Cox won the 100 butterfly (1:04), while Frieling claimed the 100 backstroke (58:35).
The Tigers' 200 medley team of William Wright, Frieling, Braxton McBride and Cox won in 1:48.
Webb City won two individual events. Landon Sharon was victorious in the diving competition, while Micah Brouwer won the 100 breastroke.
