CARTHAGE, Mo. — Isaiah Davis and Zach Westmoreland weren’t immune to early season rust or the frustrations that came with it.
But when the Joplin boys basketball team needed plays to be made the most, its two seniors didn’t disappoint.
The Eagles held a two-point lead over Raymore-Peculiar with 10 seconds remaining when Davis stripped the ball away from a Panther ball handler. Westmoreland then secured the loose ball, was fouled and sent to the free-throw line on a night when he had started 0-of-5 from the charity stripe.
But a calm and collected Westmoreland drained his two free throws to ultimately put Ray-Pec away and lift Joplin to a 64-60 victory in the first round of the 73rd Carthage Invitational.
“They were obviously battling some early season rust, but I thought they were actually phenomenal despite that,” Joplin head coach Jeff Hafer said of Davis and Westmoreland. “They struggled early on, but those guys have been in a lot of big situations in their high school careers. When it mattered most down the stretch, they were ready to make big plays.”
Davis and Westmoreland finished with nine and six points, respectively, for the Eagles.
A hot-handed night from 3-point range saw Joplin convert 12 of its 22 attempts from beyond the arc. Senior Blake Tash, who finished with 10 points, hit back-to-back triples early in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles their largest lead of the night at 55-48.
“We have a couple of guys we like to get post touches, but if the defense collapses on the paint, a lot of the time we’ll kick it out to our open shooters,” Hafer said. “That’s part of the identity of this offense, because we have several guys who can shoot it.”
The Panthers went on a late 10-2 surge to cut the Joplin lead to 62-60 with 18 seconds remaining. The heroics of Davis and Westmoreland took over from there.
“Ray-Pec is a very good team, and you knew they had that type of run in them to keep it close,” Hafer said. “We were fortunate to be on the right side of a couple big plays that sealed it.”
Always Wright finished as Joplin’s leading scorer with 14 points while Dakarai Allen registered 11.
The Eagles advance to the tournament semifinals to take on Nixa, a 60-55 victor over West Plains, tonight at 8:30.
CARTHAGE 65, BELTON 61
Just six days removed from helping the Carthage football team secure its first state championship in program history, seniors Marcus Huntley and Alex Martini proved to be difference makers for the Tigers on the hardwood.
Huntley and Martini tallied 18 and 17 points, respectively, as Carthage notched its four-point triumph over Belton in the opening round. With the win, the Tigers punched their ticket to the semifinals to take on Nevada, a 53-39 winner over Lebanon, tonight at 7.
“It was honestly a little ugly to start the night for our football guys, but you could tell that they really started to find their rhythm as the game went along,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “It was honestly a little unfair to put these guys in a situation like this tonight since they just started practicing three days ago. But we had no other choice. They showed they were up for the challenge though. So I’m really proud of the way these guys came out and competed.”
Junior Patrick Carlton, the starting quarterback, was also involved in the scoring with 12 points, while senior Taris Jackson chipped in 10.
A triple by Jackson gave Carthage its largest advantage of the night at 57-46 midway though the fourth quarter. A late Belton run saw the Tigers’ lead shrink to one point before they put the game on ice with free-throw makes by Huntley and Martini.
In Nevada’s 14-point victory over Lebanon, Logan Applegate, Dalton Gayman and Logan McNeley paced the offense with 23, 14 and 13 points, respectively. The Tigers held a nine-point lead by halftime and extended their advantage to 18 by the start of the final quarter.
Thursday’s Results
Nixa 60, West Plains 55
Joplin 64, Raymore-Peculiar 60
Nevada 53, Lebanon 39
Carthage 65, Belton 61
Today’s Games
4 p.m.—West Plains vs. Raymore-Peculiar. 5:30—Lebanon vs. Belton. 7—Nevada vs. Carthage. 8:30—Nixa vs. Joplin.
