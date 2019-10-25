CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin came into the 2019 season with two goals.
The Eagles (9-0) completed the first goal on Friday after a fast start and a strong finish led to a 48-17 win over Carl Junction (4-5) at Bulldog Stadium, clincing the Central Ozark Conference title in the team’s second year in the conference.
“I am really excited for our guys,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “Our guys worked extremely hard for this. It was hard-fought tonight, but we persevered and got it done. I am really proud of the players and the coaching staff.”
“Joplin won the football game, there is no question about that,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “I don’t think 48-17 was indicative of the football game. I have watched a lot of film on all of these teams this season, and we may have defended them better than any team this year.
“Saying that, they won the game. We moved the ball well on offense, but we didn’t finish some drives and, unfortunately, we turned the ball over too many times. I am proud of our guys and I think they competed their butts off. We took a big step forward as a football team.”
Joplin scored the game’s first two touchdowns without the offense touching the ball, as Nathan Glades returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. On Carl Junction’s first possession, Joplin’s Zach Westmoreland picked off Bulldog quarterback Drew Patterson and returned the ball 20 yards for a score to give the Eagles a 13-0 advantage less than three minutes into the game.
Carl Junction answered when Patterson completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Mylas Derfelt with 8:50 in the first quarter to trim the deficit to 13-7.
Glades and Simeon Barba each picked off Patterson in the first quarter, with the second leading to a 27-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Davis with 11:08 to play in the second quarter to push the Eagles’ lead to 20-7.
Blake Tash found Davis in the flat, with the senior running back taking the ball 38 yards to the end zone to give Joplin a 27-7 lead with 7:07 left in the first half.
Patterson brought the Bulldogs back to within two scores when he scored from a yard out on a keeper to send the game into the intermission with Joplin leading 27-14.
“We started off slower than we’d like to,” Tash said. “They are a physical team, much more physical than we thought. We went (into the locker room at halftime) and reassessed what we were doing. We needed to find that spark again, and once we did, we started rolling.”
Carl Junction opened the second half with a long drive that ended deep into Joplin territory before Westmoreland came up with another interception.
Joplin answered shortly after when Westmoreland took a reverse 50 yards to paydirt to give the Eagles a 34-14 lead with 2:59 left in the third.
Elijah Eminger came up with an interception, Joplin’s fifth takeaway of the game, on the ensuing possession, and Davis capped the Eagles’ drive with a two-yard touchdown to make the score 41-14.
“Both teams were hitting hard and really wanted this game,” Eminger said. “Getting those turnovers were huge. Each turnover improves your chances to win greatly. When three of our four defensive backs get interceptions, it says a lot.”
Davis finished 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, while catching two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“He is such a tough runner, and is a complete back,” Jasper said. “He can do it all, and his work ethic, attitude and leadership are second to none.”
Reese Vogel wrapped the scoring for the Bulldogs when he drilled a 39-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Unofficially, the Bulldogs head into the postseason as the fifth seed in the Class 4 District 6 bracket, traveling to fourth-seeded Willard. The official district pairings will be released by MSHSAA on Sunday.
“If our kids will take all of the positives out of this game, because there were many, into next week, then I think we will compete with Willard,” Buckmaster said. “I think we are a much better football team on both sides of the ball than what they saw six or seven weeks ago.”
Joplin clinched the top seed in the Class 6 District 3 bracket and will host eighth-seeded Jefferson City (2-7) at Junge Field.
“Becoming the Central Ozark Conference champs was a goal of ours, but it was just one of our goals,” Tash said. “We want to win a district title and then a state championship. This was amazing, and we will celebrate tonight, but come tomorrow, it’s on to the next chapter.”
