FRONTENAC, Kan. — Despite forfeiting three matches, Frontenac edged visiting Joplin 36-33 in a dual wrestling meet on Tuesday.
The Raiders won 12 of the 20 matches while forfeiting in the 106, 215 and 285-pound matchups.
Tucker Houston, Joplin, received a forfeit in the 106-pound class. At 113, Frontenac’s Kyle Sloan also got a forfeit. Kayden Chance, Frontenac, defeated Jabin Brown 20-6 in the 120 class. At 126, Cash Wilderman, Frontenac, pinned Toryn Jones, 2:26 minutes. Andrew Burke (132), Joplin, defeated Bergen Souder 11-5. Lathan Lundberg (138), Frontenac, defeated Alex Short 10-2. Chase Davis (144), Frontenac, pinned Johnathon Burke in 2:50. Wyatt Frazier (150), Frontenac, pinned Cole Gandy in 4:22. Juan Morales (157), Joplin, pinned McCoy Jones in 3:16. Ethan Bentz (165), Joplin, defeated Alex Williams 11-4. Dominic Ricciardi (175), Frontenac, defeated Gryphon Price 11-3. Josiah Hazelwood (190), Joplin, defeated Jacob Holt 4-1. Draven VanGilder (215), Joplin, received a forfeit. Brennan Washington (285), Joplin, received a forfeit.
