ANDERSON, Mo. — The Bronson Schaake era has officially begun.
In Schaake's coaching debut, the Joplin boys basketball team defeated McDonald County 62-58 on Tuesday night on the road.
"It was an exciting first game," Schaake said. "I didn't expect it to be so close towards the end. I think we were up 16 or 18. We weren't making free throws. Our defense kind of got sloppy, and they were nailing 3-pointers. It went from 16 to six or seven really quick. We have some stuff we have to clean up on, but it's good to get the first win out of the way at the same time."
The Eagles (1-0) led the Mustangs 12-9 after the first stanza and increased that lead to 26-22 by halftime. Joplin outscored McDonald County 19-8 in the third quarter to stretch its lead out to 45-30.
The Mustangs rallied with a 28-17 fourth quarter, but the Eagles held on to secure the victory.
The Wright brothers paced the way for Joplin in its season opener.
All Wright, 6-foot-2 combo guard, scored a game-high 23 points and connected from deep four times. Senior guard Always Wright was close behind with 19 points, including a trio of triples.
Terrance Gibson was the only other Eagle in double-figures as he scored 12 points.
Pierce Harmon was the leading scorer for McDonald County (0-1). He had 18 points and sank five from beyond the arc.
Joplin plays at Pittsburg (Kan.) at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.