With both teams in need of a confidence-building win, the Joplin girls basketball team came out on top of Springfield Central 52-46 in an overtime thriller on Wednesday night at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The win stopped a six-game skid for the Eagles (4-17) and marked their first victory since a 50-31 win on Jan. 19 over Hillcrest. Central's lone win thus far this season was against the same Hillcrest squad.
Joplin coach Brad Cox was emotional after the win
"We had a team meeting this week and we talked about the difference between skill and will," Cox said. "We understand that we are not the most skilled team, but if we play with will and great effort, we can compete with anybody."
Joplin held a slim, 10-8 lead after the first quarter, until Central took advantage of interior strength in the second quarter, went on a 6-0 run and closed out the half with a 20-12 advantage.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to as many as 12 points (their largest of the game) early in the fourth quarter.
But Joplin refused to go away and Bailey Ledford buried a 3-pointer to bring the Eagles within 5 at 35-40 with 3:30 left in the game.
Riley Kelly tied the game up with a free throw with three seconds left. Central was unable to score and the Eagles took the game into overtime.
Joplin took its first lead since early in the second quarter off a Ledford 3-pointer and the Eagles led 45-44 with 2:57 left. Joplin finished the extra period by outscoring Central 10-4.
"I'm super proud of the girls." Cox said. "It's been a long season, but they have played hard in every game — if we were down 50 or up 20, we played hard every second and they did the same thing tonight. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Ledford claimed game-high honors with 17 points. Isabella Yust chipped in 9, Alissa Owens had 8 and Serafina Auberry contributed 7.
Central (1-16) was led by Talia Dyson and Desteny Pierce, who had 15 each.
Up next for Joplin, a home date with Willard (6-12) on Friday at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
