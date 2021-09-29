For the second straight year, Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts won the No. 1 doubles bracket at the Central Ozark Conference girls tennis tournament.
The duo defeated Abigail McCord-Morgan Lewis of Republic in the championship match on Wednesday at the JHS Athletic Complex. They beat Shelby Ensminger-Brynlee Hollingsowrth of Webb City in the quarterfinals and Arabella Cosgrove-Abigail Fulnecky of Nixa in the semifinals.
“We had a good showing from Astrid and Emma today,” Joplin coach Richard Perry said. “They had some rematches today, which can be really tough when you won previously because there is the expectation for you to win again. Astrid and Emma were able to overcome that pressure as they have all year to add another gold medal for their collections.”
Also in No. 1 doubles action, Carthage’s Kianna Yates-Daniela Marquez fell to Nixa 8-6 in the third place match.
Carl Junction’s Naiyah Wurdeman-Emmy Higgins beat Ozark’s Margaret Kensinger-Madison Morgan 9-7 to finish third in No. 2 doubles. The Eagles’ Cloey Blank-Brynn Driver blanked Branson’s Brooklyn Buxton-Avery Webber 6-0 to place fifth.
Republic won the team title. The Tigers featured conference champions in No. 2 doubles (Mia Stan-Ashlyn Leonard), No. 1 singles (Elsie Crawford) and No. 2 singles (Jasmine Howard).
With districts coming up on Friday, Perry feels good about Joplin's chances.
“Astrid and Emma outperformed their own matches by winning by even bigger margins than they did the first time,” Perry said. “They are on a hot streak and can go into districts feeling really good. Our goal now is to take all of the experience they have gained this year and to be able to handle any situation their opponents could throw their way.”
