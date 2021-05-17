SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6 District 6 Tournament with a 7-1 win over Lebanon on Monday at Central Ballpark.
The fifth-seeded Eagles (19-10) benefited from a four-run first and a three-run fourth while outhitting the fourth-seeded Yellowjackets 9-4.
Bodee Carlson led the game off with a single on a line drive to left field in the bottom of the first inning before scoring later on a passed ball to give the Eagles a quick 1-0 lead. An RBI single by Alex Curry made it a 2-0 ballgame, and then Ethan Guilford capped the frame with a two-run single to right field to push the advantage to 4-0.
The top of the fourth saw Joplin plate three more runs on two hits. A single by Carlson was followed by a two-run triple by Kohl Cooper. Cooper later took home on a passed ball to open up a 7-0 lead.
Lebanon plated its lone run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice grounder by Justin Dameron.
Carlson finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Carson Wampler went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Cooper and Guilford logged one hit and two RBIs apiece.
Guilford also picked up the pitching win after tossing 4 1/3 innings, limiting Lebanon to one unearned runs and three hits while striking out five. Reliever Josh Harryman tossed 2 1/3 and allowed just one hit while striking out three.
The Eagles take on top-seeded Kickapoo, a 16-1 winner over Central, at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Springfield.
