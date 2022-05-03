Joplin's boys tennis team downed Neosho 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Eagles finished the regular season with a 2-8 record, while the Wildcats were 0-11.
"Tonight's win against Neosho made for a nice finish to our regular season," Eagles coach Aaron Stump said.
In singles, Joseph Graham defeated Christian Williams 6-5 (7-5) at No. 1, Adam Badr topped Fajtim Lee 6-1 at No. 2 and Michael Mancipe beat William Weber 6-2 at No. 3.
Josiah Hazlewood downed Peyton Williams 6-2 at No. 4 and Aidan Kester beat Wesley Williams 6-2 at No. 6. The only singles match Joplin dropped was at No. 5 when Neosho's Jacob Leibham blanked Hunter Merkley 6-0.
Doubles action saw Badr-Hazlewood beat C. Williams-P. Williams 6-1 at No. 1 and Graham-Kester top Lee-Weber 6-3 at No. 2. Neosho's Leibham-W. Williams defeated Joplin's Mancipe-Merkley 6-3 at No. 3.
"Adam Badr and Josiah Hazlewood hit their stride in No. 1 doubles and continued to play well in singles," Stump said. "Adam hustled to win quite a few points, and Josiah played well at the net. Our No. 2 team of Joseph Graham and Aidan Kester had a strong showing, too.
"Joseph's singles match was a close competition. What impressed me the most with his play this evening is that he played consistently and chose opportune times to attack."
Joplin and Neosho are back in action with the Central Ozark Conference Championships on Wednesday.
