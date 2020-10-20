Joplin downs Neosho in straight sets to close out regular season

With it being the final game of the regular season, the Joplin volleyball team opened Tuesday night’s match with some nostalgia that slowed down the team early, according to coach Staci Saunders.
But after claiming the first set 25-23, the Eagles looked in sync the rest of the match and registered one of their better performances of the season. Joplin topped Neosho in straight sets (25-23, 25-16 and 25-13) in the Central Ozark Conference finale on Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Eagles evened their record at 14-14-1 and improved to 2-8 in COC play.
“I thought Neosho came out swinging and doing a great job serving aggressively in the first game,” Saunders said. “I was proud of our girls to play well enough to win that first set. And then I felt like the rest of the second and third set, we played our game, we played aggressively and we played all together. I felt like everybody contributed tonight.”
Saunders said outside hitter Allie Lawrence had her best performance of the season. The junior tallied a game-high 16 kills.
“I’ve been waiting for her to perform like that,” Saunders said. “She played with confidence. She just put the ball where it needed to go. I’m stinkin’ proud of her, and she struggled on and off throughout the season. For her to put it all together, that’s fantastic.”
Joplin’s senior Swiss Army knife Aubrey Ritter posted 16 service points, eight kills and nine digs. Senior Baileigh Riley had 12 points and 13 assists while senior Addison Saunders dished out 17 assists and came up with nine digs.
Senior Kaylie Anderson had 21 digs.
Neosho (14-15-1) was led by outside hitter Savannah Merriman with eight kills. Senior outside hitter Andi Johnson was right behind with six kills.
“I think we have got to make (better) decisions,” Neosho coach Ann Landrum said. “We have to decide whether we are going to get going, or we are going to be done come district time. We are always going to keep trying, but we have to figure it out.”
In the first set, both teams traded points to 13, but the Eagles took an 18-15 lead after a kill from Lawrence. The Wildcats followed with a 6-3 outburst to knot the score at 21 following a kill from Jarvis and a Joplin attack error.
But the Eagles seized momentum thanks to a pair of aces — one from Saunders and one from senior Mya Johnson — for the 25-23 win. From there, Joplin did not relinquish the lead the rest of the night.
The Eagles rolled to a 13-8 lead in the second set and extended that advantage to 18-13 after a Neosho attack error. Joplin closed out the set with a 7-0 run behind kills from Saunders, Lawrence and junior Emma Floyd.
In the third set, the Eagles jumped out to a 16-5 lead and clinched the victory in straight sets after Neosho fell victim to another attack error.
“Our game plan was to win from the service line,” Saunders said. “I thought our serving was great to get them out of system. That way we could keep the ball away from Merriman and Roberts. I felt like we did a good job of that. Anderson did a great job playing defense and leading our back row. We played really well together. It was good to see us come together. We have had a rough couple of games playing Willard and Carl Junction. It was nice to come in and put it all together. I’m really proud of the girls.”
District assignments
Joplin is the third seed in the Class 5 District 12 tournament. Carthage is the host, and the semifinals and title match will all take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The Eagles play two-seed Carthage (14-12-1) at 5 p.m.
“We are ready,” Saunders said. “We are excited to play Carthage. I love (coach) Bradyn Webb. I have known her since she was little. I know her mom (who is an assistant). That is another great rivalry. I’m sure they will have them coached up there. They do a great job scouting, and there's a lot of years of experience on that bench in Carthage. They will be prepared. We are going to get our girls prepared. We are going to watch film tomorrow and see what we can do. If we play like we do tonight, we are going to have a chance in districts.”
Neosho is the two-seed in the Class 4 District 10 tournament behind host Branson. The Wildcats meet third-seeded McDonald County (18-13) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Branson is a nice team, Mac is on a roll and Monett,” Landrum said. “We were doing well. You've got to be mentally tough, and you have to be ready to go when it is time to go. There’s no real magic solution. You have to do what you have to do, and I think we are not doing it.”
