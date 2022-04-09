ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Joplin baseball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday as it fell to Rolla 14-4 and Chaminade 15-8 at the Hollister/Willard Festival.
Joplin's record slipped to 6-7 on the season.
After the Eagles struck with a run in the opening frame, Rolla answered with eight runs in the second.
The Bulldogs pulled away with six more runs in the fifth and sixth to complete the run-rule.
Rolla tallied 13 hits in the contest. Brett Montgomery collected a pair of hits and drove in a game-high four runs, while Carter Krute had two hits and three RBI.
Simon Yoakum had two hits and a pair of runs driven in. Brett Yarger tallied a hit and two RBI.
Davy Watkins picked up the victory after hurling 4 1/3 innings of three-run baseball.
Kyler Stokes, Ethan Guilford, Justin McReynolds and Jackson Queen had two hits apiece for Joplin. Stokes highlighted the Eagles offense with a solo shot, double and two RBI.
Byler Reither suffered the loss. He surrendered five runs on one hit in 1 2/3 innings.
Joe Jasper allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits through the next 2 1/3 innings. Tyler Duley and Alex Isbell were also used in relief for Joplin.
Game two saw Chaminade score 10 runs in the first three innings en route to the seven-run win.
Chase Blair paced the Red Devils with a 4 for 5 performance with three runs scored. Carter Mercer and Christropher Pelligreen drove in two runs apiece, while Quinn Council and Nicholas Livingston notched two-hit games each.
Pelligreen, who drew the start, allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings for Chaminade. He struck out two batters and issued two free passes.
The Eagles accumulated 11 hits in game two. Guilford led the way with two hits and a pair of RBI, while Stokes scored two runs and added two knocks.
Bodee Wilson scored twice and notched two hits as well for Joplin.
Justin McReynolds suffered the loss.
Joplin hosts Harrionsville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.