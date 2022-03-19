It wasn’t an ideal opening day for the Joplin baseball team, but one the Eagles could perhaps look back on and use as a learning experience.
Joplin suffered a pair of setbacks to Hollister by scores of 7-0 and 15-3 in a twinbill on Saturday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Tigers, returning six players from last season, are coming off a 25-7 campaign that saw them reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.
“Obviously, we were not very good today,” Eagles coach Kyle Wolf said. “But it’s only two games out of a lot of them this season. My hope is this humbles us a little bit and puts us in a position where we want to come and work, do some of the little things that are difference makers that we didn’t do today. At the end of the year, I hope we can look back at these two games and think these were the difference makers in us having a good season.”
Hollister 7, Joplin 0
Ethan Guilford and Hunter Jones were locked in a classic pitchers duel through the first six innings.
But then things just snowballed for Joplin in the top of the seventh.
Plagued by five errors in the frame, Hollister cashed in on the Eagles miscues with all its runs to claim the season opener.
“The crazy thing is that was a really good opening day baseball game for six innings,” Wolf said. “Both pitchers filled it up. Defensively, it was clean. It was really good baseball for six innings. The wheels kind of fell off us a bit and we couldn’t find a way to recover from that.”
The Tigers’ 7-hole hitter Ryland Franks ambushed a first pitch heater from Guilford, sending the ball into the right center field gap for a two-run double as Hollister took a 2-0 lead.
Franks’ hit was set up by a lead-off single from Ronny Daniels and Jones followed with a fly ball to medium center field that popped out of the glove of Joplin’s Kyle Stokes for a fielding error.
Eathen Felts, pinch-running for Daniels, advanced to third and Jones to second on the play.
Guilford was then pulled from the game and Wolf summoned Joe Jasper with no outs and a runner on second base.
After a bunt single from Luke Calovich moved Jones to third, Ethan Wright extended Hollister’s lead to 4-0 with a two-run one-bagger.
The Tigers scratched across three more runs in the inning — two on a two-base error for Clay Kemp. The final tally came from Sam Teaster, who laced an RBI single up the middle to break the game open.
Franks worked around a leadoff free pass with a scoreless bottom of the seventh to seal it.
“We can be pretty good when things are going well for us and we have to find a way to compete when we have a little adversity, things don’t go our way,” Wolf said. “We have to find a way to be consistent and compete in those moments. We have to do the little things that make a difference. I knew coming into it with that Hollister group if you don’t do little things well, they’re going to expose you at some point in time because they do the little things. That’s a credit to them.”
Hollister amassed nine hits in the contest, led by Franks and Wright with two-hit performances apiece.
Jones, the winning pitcher, limited the Eagles to two hits over six shutout frames. The righthander struck out seven batters and issued four walks.
Byler Reither and Tyler Schumann had the Eagles' only hits.
Guilford took the loss. The Missouri Southern signee punched out seven over six innings of three-run baseball. Jasper allowed the other four runs, albeit only one earned.
Hollister 15, Joplin 3
Game two was all Hollister.
The Tigers erupted with a dozen runs in the first three innings and completed the run-rule with three in the sixth.
“When we got off to a little bit of a rocky start in the second game, some of those feelings (from the opener) came back in,” Wolf said. “To a certain degree, that’s natural. We have to mature to be able to handle those situations and find success, anyway.”
Hollister tallied 11 hits in the contest. Kemp and Teaster went a combined 4 for 6 with six runs driven, while Calovich added two hits and two RBI.
Leadoff hitter Blake Russell finished 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Daniels, who started the matinee matchup, picked up the win after striking out five and hurling three innings of one-run ball. Malachi Henry gave up one run in an inning, while Calovich tossed a scoreless sixth.
Joplin totaled eight hits in game two, highlighted by a pair of doubles from leadoff man Bodee Carlson. Layten Copher also notched two run-scoring singles for the Eagles.
“Bodee is going to hit,” Wolf said. “He’s going to find a way to get a barrel on the ball most of the time and find a way to get on first base. We need him to do that. When he does that, we need guys behind him to do what it takes to get him moved around.”
Justin McReynolds, Alex Isbell, Brady Mails and Tyler Duley were all used for innings in the finale for Joplin. Duley gave the Eagles a shot in the arm with four strikeouts while allowing three runs on three hits over the final 3 1/3 innings.
Joplin plays at St. Mary’s Colgan in Pittsburg (Kan.) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
