OZARK, Mo. — After trailing much the game, the Joplin Eagles boys basketball team took the lead when it mattered and advanced to the second round of the Class 6 District 5 postseason tournament with a 90-88 double-overtime win over the Central Bulldogs of Springfield.
Joplin’s junior guard All Wright led all scorers with about 40 points including a crucial 8-8 from the free-throw line and 17 points in the two overtime periods.
Terrance Gibson scored 20 points, including two vital free throws in the overtime period, before fouling out of the game in the first overtime.
Whit Hafer scored 12 points in the game and maintained a strong presence inside through both overtime periods despite being called for his fourth foul about midway through the fourth quarter.
Other scorers included Quin Renfro with 10 points, Collis Jones and Cooper Williams with four points each, and Hobbs Gooch with one point.
Jones scored all four of his points in the overtime.
Free-throw shooting was critical to the outcome where fouls were called aplenty. Joplin hit 24 of 25 attempts from the free-throw line in the second half and 35 of 40 for the entire game. Ozark, on the other hand, was seven for 11 from the line in overtime and 17 for 26 in the game.
The Eagles trailed for most of the game before fighting their way back into the game in the fourth quarter.
After starting the fourth quarter down by seven points, Joplin went on a 9-3 run at the start of the quarter to pull within one, at 57-56. Ozark managed to extend its lead back to five point with less than two minutes left, but a final 7-2 run by the eagles, including a three-point shot with less than 10 seconds left by All Wright, tied the game at regulation.
Joplin seemed to have momentum in the first overtime, taking the lead and extending it to four points at 73-69, but it was Central’s turn to rally, and Bulldogs sophomore Jordan Pittman scored his only points of the game, a 3-point shot with 3.6 seconds left, to tie the game.
Central rode that momentum to a quick five-point lead in the first minute of the second overtime at 84-79.
The Eagles made their free throws count the rest of the way, and Wright hit a three-point basket with 40 seconds to tie the game at 88.
Wright was fouled with 4.8 seconds left and hit both free throws and Central’s last-minute shot missed, giving the Eagles the win.
Joplin, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, will play undefeated and top-seeded Nixa at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ozark.
