The Joplin Eagles came out victorious on Monday night.
But it was far from easy.
Simply put, the Aurora Houn’ Dawgs made the Eagles earn it.
In a competitive back-and-forth clash, Joplin earned a hard-fought 25-23, 20-25, 25-15 win over Aurora on Monday night in nonconference prep volleyball action inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
After the teams split the first two sets, the Eagles gained the momentum late in the deciding third set to secure the home victory.
“I’m really proud of our fight,” Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. “In every set, we came from behind. We finally settled in during the third set. Our girls fought and came through. They made plays when they needed to. I'm very pleased.”
The Eagles improved to 6-1-1 on the season.
“Joplin has a very good team,” Aurora coach Skye Wade said. “They are always ready to play. It was nice to see us come out aggressive in the first and second sets. In the third set, I thought we were playing not to lose instead of playing to win. If you want to win, you have to continue to be aggressive against a team like Joplin.”
Joplin senior setter Mari Katheryn Saunders handed out 32 assists and had 12 service points, while senior defensive specialist Jeanie Juneweeranong contributed 15 digs and junior outside hitter Addison Saunders had 13 service points.
The Eagles once again had a balanced attack at the net. Senior outside hitter Cassie Sharkey and junior outside hitter Aubrey Ritter led the Eagles with 11 kills apiece, while sophomore middle hitter Kacy Coss chipped in six kills.
Aurora was led at the net by junior Belle Marquier’s 10 kills and senior Brooke Bellamy’s eight blocks and six kills.
“We had trouble stopping their big hitters,” Saunders said. “They hit around our block well. Aurora did a good job.”
Three Houn’ Dawgs served three aces apiece — Olivia Gibson, Kortney Juracek and Gabriella McVey.
The Houn’ Dawgs (1-4) have faced a tough early-season schedule that features the likes of Webb City, Carl Junction and Joplin.
Wade noted her team will benefit from taking on the much-larger schools.
“Our schedule is tough, but we need that,” Wade said. “Playing tough teams can show us what level we need to play at if we want to have success at the end of the season.”
In the first set, Aurora pulled out to an 11-5 lead before the Eagles tied it up at 13. The opening set was tied at 22 when Joplin received a kill from Ritter, but a serve into the net tied the score at 23. Joplin scored two-straight points to win the set, as Coss slammed a kill before the Houn’ Dawgs committed an attack error.
The visitors scored the first four points of the second set, but the Eagles fought back once again. The set was tied at 18 when Aurora gained the momentum, as the Houn' Dawgs rattled off seven of the next nine points to force a deciding third set.
The final set was tied at eight when the Eagles took control with Mari Katheryn Saunders serving. Joplin suddenly grabbed all of the momentum and tallied nine-straight points. Sharkey came alive at the net, slamming four kills during the burst.
Aurora stopped the surge momentarily, but Joplin put the set and match away with Addison Saunders serving, with Ritter and Coss contributing late kills.
“We had effective serving in the third set,” Coach Saunders said. “Mari Katheryn and Addison both served really well. That got them out of system. And we hit better, played better defense and just got on a roll.”
Coach Saunders noted she was proud of how her team got the job done when crunch time arrived.
“We pulled together as a team,” she said. “It took every one of them to win this one.”
