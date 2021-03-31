CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Battles for team and individual honors were extremely close as Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City and Carthage played a golf quadrangular for the third consecutive day.
The Eagles, who won on Monday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club and Tuesday at Carthage Municipal Course, also prevailed on Wednesday at Briarbrook Golf Course. Joplin posted a four-man total of 164 and beat Carl Junction by a single stroke. Webb City nipped Carthage 175-176 for third place.
Noah Williams of Carl Junction captured individual medalist honors with a 2-over-par 38 on the front nine. Britt Coy of Carthage took second place with a 39.
Joplin teammates Hobbs Campbell and Harry Satterlee shared third place with 40s, and Braxten Cahoon of Webb City was fifth with 41. Carl Junction's Jacob Teeter and Cooper Wyrick and Joplin's Kaden Parker tied with 42s.
