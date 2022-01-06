Things can click in the matter of one quarter.
Everything was in sync for the Joplin boys basketball team in the fourth quarter — opportunistic offense but most importantly stifling defense.
Joplin used a 14-6 spurt in the fourth quarter and limited Jefferson City to 20% shooting to pull out a 70-64 victory on Thursday afternoon before the entire student body to open play in the annual Kaminsky Classic at Joplin High School.
“We had an awesome crowd. That’s the loudest we have had all year,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “We told our guys to get zoned in on it and it showed in that fourth quarter.”
“It was fun seeing all of my boys at the game and showing off a little bit,” Joplin combo guard Always Wright said. “It was a great team win today.”
The Eagles (8-1) advanced to the tourney semifinals, where they will play Francis Howell at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Vikings defeated Nevada 67-14 in the other first-round matchup at JHS.
“Survive and advance,” Schaake said. “It’s never a perfect game as a coach. We can always do this right or we can do that right, but at the end of the day, we found a way to survive and keep going."
After Jefferson City went on a 16-6 run from the midway point in the third quarter to the end to take a 58-56 lead, Joplin surged in front 63-60 behind a 7-2 run to open play in the fourth quarter.
Always Wright, who stands at 6-foot-4, knotted the score at 58 with a pair of freebies with 7:10 to play. The Jays briefly took a 60-58 lead when 6-4 forward Landon Vance came up with a putback at the 6:12 mark.
But Joplin’s Terrance Gibson followed with a tip-in to tie the game at 60 just 14 seconds later. Gibson then gave the Eagles a 63-60 lead thanks to a three-point play with 4:41 to go.
Joplin did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way. A three-point play from Bruce Wilbert and a layup from the left side by Always Wright built the Eagles margin out to 68-62 with just under three minutes to play.
Always’ younger brother, All Wright, iced the game for Joplin with a lay-in with 1:02 on the clock to account for the final scoring margin.
“We ramped up our mentality on defense in the fourth quarter,” Wright said. “We felt like we didn’t play that good of defense in the first half and the third quarter. Their percentage dropped a lot, so we recognized that if we got up on them and played hard defense, we were going to win.”
“It just looked like a game with everything going on around us — we were in a funk,” Schaake said. “A 2 o’clock game, but we found a way to get stops. We held them to 20% shooting in the fourth quarter. I was proud to see that.”
Points came early and often in the opening quarter as Joplin marched out to a 23-20 lead. The Eagles’ advantage ballooned to 43-37 at the break after a 20-17 second-quarter outburst.
If you ask those from Joplin, the highlight of the first half came from 6-7 sophomore post Whit Hafer, who is the son of former Joplin star and coach Jeff Hafer. Whit showed shades of his father’s leaping ability by throwing down a two-handed flush in traffic to give the Eagles a 19-15 lead with 58 ticks left in the first quarter.
“I told Hafer the whole year just to dunk a ball and it would change his world,” Schaake said.
“I knew it was going to happen, but I didn’t know when it was going to happen,” Wright said. “I’m glad it was this game. As soon as he dunked it, he came down and was cheesing. Big smile. I’m happy for him.”
Always Wright filled up the stat sheet by scoring a game-high 23 points, going 9 of 14 from the field while knocking down 3 of 5 attempts from trifecta and hitting 2 of 2 charities. He also tallied six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal.
All Wright finished with 14 points to go with three rebounds and as many assists. Gibson registered a double-double as he amassed 13 points and 10 rebounds (six of those on the offensive glass).
Wilbert chipped in 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting to round out Joplin scorers’ in double figures.
“Always was locked in,” Schaake said. “He really locked in over the break. He’s getting good control and doing a better job of getting his teammates involved. I thought Terrance was really active today. He had 13 points and 10 boards, but he could have had 20 points. Those little putbacks he should be making. He is getting a lot better. He and Hafer can own the paint at any time.”
Jefferson City (5-6) featured three players in double-digits, headlined by Steven Samuels with 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Jordan Martin added 13 points, while Kevion Pendleton had 12.
