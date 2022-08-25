The wait is finally over.
Joplin Eagle football has returned as they kick off the 2022 campaign by hosting Branson in a Week 1 Central Ozark Conference matchup on Friday.
Kickoff is on tap for 7 p.m. at Junge Field.
“Obviously it was a long offseason, but it’s go time now,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We are just waiting in anticipation. We are doing everything we can to prepare and be ready for Week 1.”
Fresh off a 10-2 and district runner-up finish a year ago, the Eagles sport a new-look roster this fall after graduating 27 lettermen and 16 starters (nine on defense). Joplin brings back 18 lettermen and seven starters with a slew of newcomers set to get a crack at varsity.
One of those newcomers is junior Hobbs Gooch, who’s taking over the reins at starting quarterback for the Eagles. Joplin’s returnees in the receiving corps include 6-foot-4 senior standout Terrance Gibson and junior Aiden Sampson.
At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, junior Dontrell Holt will anchor the Eagles on the offensive line once again. He will help pave the way for Joplin’s two-headed running attack of senior Drew VanGilder and junior Quin Renfro.
The Eagles will have many new faces on the opposite side of the ball, but two names looking to get the defense up to speed are linebackers Draven VanGilder (senior) and Jonathan Williams (junior).
Coming off last week’s jamboree at Webb City, Jasper said the team has been working to improve many areas of the game in practice this week.
“It’s been a multitude of things — up front and continuing to work on our combo blocks,” Jasper said. “We have been working on being physical at the point of attack both offensively and defensively, continuing to work on the execution of our passing game. You can never be too good of a tackler.”
Joplin downed Branson 21-16 in a defensive-themed contest last year at Pirate Stadium. The Pirates, who went 3-7 in 2021, are under new leadership with Aaron Hafner taking over as the new coach.
Hafner has previous stops at Webb City and Republic before moving on to the college ranks. He inherits a program that hasn’t produced a winning season since 2010.
“Offensively, (Branson) is going to be completely different,” Jasper said. “They run the Flexbone. They got the kid that was their all-conference backer last year, (Cade Grimm), running fullback. So he looks like a load. I’m sure we haven’t seen everything they have to offer with their jamboree ... It's generally Flexbone in what they like to do.
"Defensively, they are not a whole lot different than they were in the past. There’s some similarities there. But overall, obviously he’s had a lot of success, I’m sure he’s going to have them ready to go."
Physicality is the biggest key to success for Joplin.
"Physicality is something I’ve seen (Hafner) talk about time and time again," Jasper said. "That’s going to be a big key, especially early in the year and taking care of the football. Valuing football and not giving away possessions is going to be a huge deal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.