Naturally, players get a little extra spring in their step when postseason play arrives.
That hits the nail on the head for the Joplin football team.
“I think we’re excited, obviously,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We had a good (win) last week, and I think they got a lot of momentum going. We know it’s win or go home. We’re excited about that. We have a senior-led group and they have been through the playoffs multiple times. We are busy trying to prepare the best we can.”
The second-seeded Eagles (8-1) entertain seventh-seeded Lee’s Summit (4-5) at 7 p.m on Friday night in the Class 6 District 3 quarterfinals at Junge Field.
But Lee’s Summit is playing some of its best football to date. After starting out the season 1-4, the Tigers have claimed three of their last four contests with their only loss coming to unbeaten Park Hill South 34-27 in overtime during that span.
After quarterback Elijah Martinez fractured his ankle a few weeks ago, Alex Benassi has stepped in and flourished as Lee’s Summit new signal caller.
The senior has completed 59 of 105 passes for 873 yards to go with 11 touchdowns and one interception. Through the air, his main target is Josh Manning, who leads the team with 58 receptions, 825 yards and 11 touchdown catches.
Devin Andrews is the Tigers’ featured running back. He’s rushed for 721 yards on 138 carries and scored four times.
“They (Lee’s Summit) have athletes, especially a couple of receivers on the outside,” Jasper said. “They have a couple of guys that will run the ball. They are on their second quarterback. Those guys do a really good job of facilitating their offense. They have a lot of different formations and things they like to do.
“Defensively, it’s the same thing. They’ll bounce in and out of a 3-4 and a 4-2, whichever one is having more success. They will mix up a lot of different coverages.”
Joplin enters Friday night with a lot of momentum. The Eagles put together perhaps their most well-rounded performance of the season last week.
Not only did 63 points mark a season-high, but Joplin’s defense also pitched its first shutout.
Quarterback Always Wright is in the midst of a monster season having completed 156 of 223 passes for 2,029 yards. The senior has 25 touchdown passes to only five interceptions, while adding 382 yards on the ground for seven scores.
Quin Renfro and Drew VanGilder have combined for 1,013 rushing yards. The duo has racked up 10 touchdowns.
Top receivers for Joplin are Landen Atherton, Terrance Gibson, Jack Stanley and Bruce Wilbert. Atherton has a team-high 39 catches and nine touchdowns, while Gibson leads the team with 630 yards receiving.
The top tackler for the Eagles is linebacker Draven VanGilder, who has totaled 112 stops.
“Again, the key for us is to always be the most physical team on the field,” Jasper said. “We don’t need to play error-free football, but we need to make sure we don’t make any silly mistakes and not beat ourselves. If we give great effort, execute the game plan and leave everything out on the field, then whatever happens, we’ll feel good about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.