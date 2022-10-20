Believe it or not, the final week of the prep football regular season is here.
And Joplin playing host to Neosho highlights the area’s Week 9 matchups. Kickoff for this Central Ozark Conference matchup is slated for 7 p.m. Friday night at Junge Field.
Both squads look to bounce back following Week 8 setbacks — Joplin to Carthage in a wild 34-28 decision and Neosho 42-21 to Webb City.
The Eagles, entering play with a 6-2 record, currently hold the No. 4 spot in the Class 6 District 3 standings but trail Kickapoo by just one point. The Wildcats are 4-4 and also occupy the fourth spot in the Class 5 District 6 standings.
Junior quarterback Hobbs Gooch has completed 91 of 143 passes for 1,374 passing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions for Joplin. Junior rusher Quin Renfro, going for 216 yards on the ground for three TDs last week, is up to a team-high 1,004 yards in 135 carries with 14 TDs on the season.
Sophomore Davin Thomas and senior Terrance Gibson lead the receiving corps with 27 catches apiece. Both have over 440 yards receiving this season.
Neosho junior QB Quenton Hughes has completed 208 of 297 passes for 2,403 yards with 25 TDs and five INTs. Senior RB Jared Siler has a whopping 1,769 rushing yards on 259 carries with 21 TDs, while senior WR Isaiah Green has 96 catches for 1,304 yards with 14 scores.
All three rank at or among the top in yards in Missouri, according to stats submitted into MaxPreps.
CARTHAGE AT WILLARD
In a battle of the Tigers, Carthage (7-1) has a chance to clinch a share of the COC title with a win over Willard (0-8).
It would mark the third straight conference title for Carthage, which was a co-champion with Webb City in 2020 and won it outright in 2021. The Blue Tigers also hold the top spot in the Class 5 District 6 standings.
One of the best players in the area, senior running back Luke Gall is up to 1,454 yards on the ground in 175 attempts. He’s scored 33 TDs (31 rushing) this season.
Senior QB Cooper Jadwin has completed 52 of 90 passes for 915 yards with four TDs and two picks. He’s added 700 yards rushing with six TDs.
Jadwin’s top target is Hudson Moore, who has hauled in 25 receptions for 405 yards and two TD.
For Willard, junior QB Russell Roweton has completed 112 of 202 passes for 1,582 yards with 16 TDs and 11 INT. Senior rusher Owen Bushnell leads the team with 299 yards rushing in 62 carries while scoring four times.
Junior Timmy Ruble leads Willard’s receiving corps with 20 catches for 298 yards. He’s scored three TDs.
BRANSON AT WEBB CITY
The Cardinals (5-3) have a chance to finish the regular season strong with the Pirates (1-7) coming to town.
With a win, Webb City would all but lock up the No. 2 spot in the Class 5 District 6 standings. Republic, sitting third, is just two points behind.
Junior rusher Breckin Galardo leads the Cardinals with 113 carries for 919 yards and 12 TDs. Junior Omari Jackson, senior QB Landon Johnson and senior Aidan Alberty have netted over or nearly 300 yards on the ground with a combined 14 TDs.
Johnson has completed 31 of 62 passes for 398 yards with two TDs. Senior William Hayes leads the receiving corps with 19 receptions for 256 yards.
Branson enters play allowing 37.6 points per game on defense and scores at a 13.4 clip offensively this season.
CARL JUNCTION AT REPUBLIC
The Bulldogs (3-5) face a stiff test as they face the Tigers (5-3) fresh off a 36-35 overtime win at powerhouse Nixa last Friday night.
Carl Junction, which upended Willard 42-0 last week, currently sits fifth in the Class 4 District 7 standings.
Junior QB Dexter Merrell has completed 81 of 159 passes for 1,108 yards with five TDs while leading the team with 442 yards rushing and five TDs with his legs.
Sophomore RB Tony Stewart has netted 312 yards on 62 carries. He’s scored twice.
Ayden Bard and Malakhi Moore lead Carl Junction’s receiving corps with 19 and 17 catches, respectively. Moore has a team-high 395 yards through the air with two scores.
Republic is led by solid dual-threat QB Wyatt Woods. The junior has 719 yards rushing with 11 TDs while completing 39 of 73 passes for 654 yards with nine scores.
Senior RB Connor Sandridge has added 734 yards with six TDs. Junior WR James Rexroat has 17 receptions for 387 yards with five TDs.
In other area matchups, Seneca (8-0) hosts Nevada (6-2) at Tom Hodge Field. The Indians look to go undefeated for the first time since MSHSAA started tracking records in 2010.
With a 28-21 victory over McDonald County last week, Seneca won the Big 8 West title — the program's first conference title in 18 years.
Lamar (7-1) looks to finish strong at Hollister (3-5). The Tigers have won four straight since a 36-33 loss to Seneca in Week 4.
