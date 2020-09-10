Joplin High School's football team already knows it's going to be a better pregame this week since the Eagles' 13 seniors will be recognized on Senior NIght.
After that, the Eagles want a better start after kickoff of today's 7 p.m. game against Ozark at Junge Field.
"That night (last Friday at Nixa), I don't think we were ready to play when the ball was kicked off," Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. "I need to do a better job making sure we're ready to play."
Both teams are 1-1 this season.
The Eagles have split a pair of one-point games — winning 41-40 over Webb City before losing 35-34 at Nixa. The Eagles went for a 2-point conversion after pulling within a point, but a run up the middle was stopped short of the goal line.
By contrast, Ozark lost its opener 35-14 at Carthage but won last week 26-16 over Branson.
"They are much improved over last year," Jasper said. "I think they return a ton of people offensively. They are flexbone triple-option. I'm very impressed with their offensive line, how well they block, how hard their two slotbacks not only block but run the ball. The quarterback does a really good job ... he will pitch it at the very last second, and his pitches right and left are both spot-on.
"Defensively they are going to run man (coverage) but they are not going to be up in your face. They play games up front and bring a lot of pressure. They will play out of an even or odd front and bring pressure with a safety who will come downhill."
The Eagles' offense has been balanced through two games, averaging 174 yards rushing and 186 yards passing for 360 total yards.
Running back Nathan Glades has 48 carries for 301 yards, and quarterback Always Wright is 37-of-51 passing for 372 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Dante Washington leads a deep receiving corps with 15 catches for 155 yards.
Linebacker Scott Lowe leads the defense with 33 tackles, and defensive back Jayden Holt is next with 27.
There were no major changes in the Eagles' practices this week.
"We looked at film and saw the things we need to work on most and emphasized those," Jasper said. "Tackling was one of the biggest problems for sure. We were terrible on third down. We could not get off the field on third down. But until the fourth quarter when we were down two touchdowns, then we tackled real well.
"We have to complete our assignments, execute the game plan. Bottom line is we need to play Joplin Eagle football from the word go. And not to take anything away from Nixa. They tackled well in space. They got off of blocks. They did a lot of things really well. They are a good football team. They did what they needed to do to beat us.
"I think Ozark is going to come to town ready to play us as well. As a coaching staff, obviously we want to challenge our guys and want them to rise to the challenge, understand how lucky they are to be able to play these games and to take advantage of every opportunity they get."
