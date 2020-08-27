So much for the typical season-opening cupcake opponents that many major college football teams schedule each year.
Two heavyweights from the Central Ozark Conference square off tonight at 7 when Webb City visits Joplin at Junge Field.
Joplin is coming off a 13-1 season and a second-place finish in Class 6. It was the first state championship game appearance by a Joplin team since Parkwood was runner-up in 1984. The Eagles’ march to an unblemished conference championship included a 35-28 victory at Webb City in the second week of the season. The emotional victory came just three days after sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day died after an indoor practice session.
“This is a real good test, a real good challenge,” Cardinals coach John Roderique said. “Playing the defending conference champion, the runner-up in Class 6 last year, and they’ve steadily gotten really good as a program over Coach (Curtis) Jasper’s tenure. You have to give them a lot of credit. They are blessed with a lot of good athletes, a lot of speed, a lot of big kids, a lot of physical kids, and their coaches do a great job.
“This isn’t necessarily you’re ideal game you want to open up with, but it makes you work a little bit harder. It makes you understand the fine line between winning and losing. The thing that we need right now is just to play. We need to see where we’re at right now, see what kind of team we have right now and go to work and try to improve each week.”
The Cardinals took second in the COC but went on to capture the Class 4 state championship to cap a 14-1 season. It was their 15th state title, sharing the state record with Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic.
“Webb City is Webb City,” Jasper said. “They are going to be physical on both sides of the both sides of the ball. They are going to run their offense, the same offense they’ve run for as long as I know. And they are going to be very fundamental, very well-coached, play really hard.
“It’s the same thing I see every year. It’s the reason that Coach Roderique is a good coach. It’s the reason it’s a good program. It’s the same expectations they have in the community and within the players, and it all kind of feeds off of that.”
QUARTERBACK BATTLES
There’s similarities between the teams, including preseason battles for the quarterback job.
Always Wright, a junior, will start for Joplin, and Joe Jasper, another junior, will use his versatility to play another position.
Seniors Eli Goddard, who saw action under center last year, and Cole Gayman, who missed last season with an elbow injury, are Webb City’s candidates. Roderique, however, declined to reveal the starter.
“We feel good about our quarterback situation between Cole and Eli,” he said. “I can say one will probably start on offense and one will probably start on defense.”
OFFENSE
The Cardinals’ veteran offense returns Devrin Weathers at running back, Gary Clinton at tight end, Zetthew Meister, Buddy Belcher and Grant Goltra in the line and Cameron Clark at placekicker. Receivers Cohl Vaden and Mekhi Garrard will miss tonight’s game with injuries.
“I like we have experience back on offense,” Roderique said. “That’s always good. Our numbers are really good right now with a lot of kids who want to play football. That lends itself to a lot of competition at positions. We don’t have a whole bunch of guys going both ways now. We have a handful.”
Joplin graduated its trio of big-play threats in quarterback Blake Tash, running back Isaiah Davis and wide receiver Zach Westmoreland. But Nathan Glades shifts to a bigger role at running back, receivers Trayshawn Thomas and Keaton Renfro are back along with center Sergio Piniero and tackles Alex Curry and Davis Ramsey.
“We feel really good about our skill positions,” Coach Jasper said. “We may not have a Zack, a ‘Zay’ or a Blake, but we have Nathan (Glades) back, and across the board, as far as all of our spots, I feel like this is as deep as we’ve ever been.”
DEFENSE
Both teams have fewer returning starters on defense.
The Eagles return Donovahn Watkins at tackle, Jacob Prosser at end, Scott Lowe and Marcelino Puente at linebacker and Lonnie Watkins in the secondary.
Webb City’s defense returns Treghan Parker at free safety, Shane Noel at cornerback and Matt McDaniel in the defensive line.
“Both teams are going to be very physical and play hard,” Jasper. said. “I think the team that tackles the best and takes care of the ball the best probably has a pretty good shot at it.”
“Defensively you can’t give up big plays,” Roderique said. “You are going to have mistakes because you haven’t done this live enough with this group of kids. You want to try to limit those.”
Attention fans
Attendance at Junge Field will be limited to 2,000 fans, who have already been issued to family members of football players, coaches, band members, cheerleaders and dance team. Tickets will not be sold to the general public.
Fans must wear masks entering and leaving stadium and in lines for the restroom and concession stands. Social distancing must be observed in seating and standing room only areas.
