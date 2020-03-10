Joplin is facing a familiar foe in the Class 5 sectional round of the state tournament as the Eagles battle former Ozark Conference rival Kickapoo tonight at 7:45 inside the Cardinal Dome at Webb City High School.
Joplin (21-5) beat Willard 61-58 in overtime to open district play before defeating Republic 45-44 in the championship game. The Eagles are averaging 62.2 points per game while allowing 55.2 a game.
“Our kids are fired up,”Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “I have learned a lot from this group over the years, and they stay pretty loose. Our coaching staff is wound pretty tight, but the kids keep it loose and in perspective. They always show up to compete, and they are thrilled to have this opportunity.”
The Chiefs (18-9), who are averaging 63.1 points and allowing 55.7, defeated Branson 65-50 and Nixa 57-48 in their district tournament.
“They are a very good team,” Hafer said. “They have one of the better guards in the state in Anton Brookshire. ... They are playing a lot more confident across the board with each individual player.
“They are really attacking, and that is something we have seen a lot of lately. But those teams we have faced recently probably don’t have (the same talent level) in terms of putting the ball on the floor to create and cause some disruptions in your defense. ... Kickapoo has about four or five guys who can put pressure on your defense with the ball in their hands.”
Joplin has experience with Kickapoo this season, defeating the Chiefs 64-60 on Jan. 28 inside Kaminsky Gymnasium. Coach Hafer believes both teams can pull something useful from that matchup.
“I think it is beneficial for both sides,” Hafer said. “It gives you a little confidence knowing we have been on the floor with them once and beat them. But that puts a star next to our name for them because you don’t always get a second crack at a team you lost to earlier in the season. Whoever can take away or limit the other team’s strength is going to come away successful.”
As both teams take the court for their second meeting this season, this time in a loser-goes-home matchup, Coach Hafer believes there are two main keys for the Eagles getting past the Chiefs and advancing to the quarterfinals.
“We have to be able to defend and we have to be able to rebound,” Hafter said. “We have not rebounded extraordinarily well throughout the year. When we do, we feed off it on both sides of the ball. ... When you are playing a team like Kickapoo, it comes down to whether or not we can take away their transition game and if we can get stops in the half court. If we can do those two things, we will have an opportunity to win.”
Of course, the senior-laden Eagles have big-game experience — and not just in basketball. Several players on this team were a part of the sectional game two seasons ago at Drury University, and several of them have had tremendous postseason success in football and track and field. As Joplin looks to make a deep postseason run, Hafer believes they have an advantage by drawing from those experiences.
“There are a lot of guys on this team who have been in a lot of incredible atmospheres in multiple athletic arenas, whether that be football, basketball or even track and field,” Hafer said. “Having played at Drury two years and playing at Republic last year has kind of prepared them for this. What they have shown, that even in tight games, these kids do not panic. We are going to have to rely on some of that experience going into the game to shake through some of the adrenaline dumps.”
