Joplin is one step away from reaching the Class 6 state semifinals for the second year in a row.
Standing in the way of the District 3 top-seeded Eagles (11-0) are the second-seeded Marquette Mustangs (10-1), who are coming off a 31-21 win against Lindbergh. The matchup is set for 7 tonight at Junge Field, which will be the final home game of the season for Joplin regardless of the outcome.
“For our seniors, they know this is going to be their last time to play at Junge,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We talked about it on Senior Night, but this senior class is special. It is their last opportunity to play in front of this community, which has been so supportive, at home, so we are going to go out and give it everything we’ve got in hopes that we can continue moving forward.
“At this point, it’s a one-game season, and we have to take care of business (against Marquette) to get the chance to play together for seven more days. We understand what has to get done in order for that to happen.”
Last week, Joplin had its hands full in the district semifinal win against a pass-heavy Kirkwood offense. It will be almost the exact opposite against run-dominant Marquette, which averages 35 points per game.
“We are going to have to be physical up front at the point of attack with their offensive line,” Jasper said. “We will need to be gap sound, and with such a good running back, we have to get multiple people to the football to get the pile moving back instead of falling forward.”
The Mustangs’ rushing attack revolves around a good offensive line and 5-foot-11-inch, 195-pound Chris Kreh. The junior running back has rushed for 2,130 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, averaging 194 yards a game and 8.4 yards per carry.
“He has good size and has really good vision and balance,” said Jasper.
While Marquette loves to run the ball, the Mustangs will go to the air to keep defenses honest. Marquette quarterback George Williams has completed 63-of-128 passes for 875 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Wide receiver Ben Cohen leads the team with 17 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns, while wideout Mac Cook has 17 receptions for 222 yards and three scores.
“Their offensive line is good, and they have two tight ends that they use well in the run game and in the pass game,” Jasper said. “Their quarterback is athletic, and he can also run some, throwing out of the pocket on the move. They have a couple of solid wide receivers, too.”
The Mustangs line up in the 4-2-5 base on defense and have allowed opponents to score an average of 12 points.
“Their strength is their defensive line, and it is really good,” Jasper said. “Plus, (Matthew) Kadlec at middle linebacker, he is a downhill player. Our linemen are going to have to their eyes up at all times. As always, but especially in this game, it is going to be decided by the guys up front and which group can be the more physical team.”
For Joplin’s quick-strike offense — averaging 52 points per game — jumping out to a fast start and taking care of the football will be a major key when facing a team that likes to win the time-of-possession battle with a dominant ground game.
“I think time of possession is going to be huge for them because they are going to want to use their offense to keep the ball away from our offense,” Jasper said. “They are a no-huddle offense, but they are not tempo team.
“If you look at some of their closer games, they have been able to force turnovers on the opposing team’s side of the field and then convert them into touchdowns. That has been huge for them, so we have to make sure to take care of the football.”
