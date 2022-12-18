Joplin's Bailey Ledford poured in 18 points behind three triples but it wasn't enough as the Eagles fell to Waynesville on Saturday in the Route 66 Shootout in Waynesville.
The Tigers led 46-39 entering the fourth quarter and exploded for 25 points to pull away and clinch the 71-53 win.
Waynesville's Breona Hurd scored 13 of the team's points that period. The junior also scored 47 of the 71 total. Hurd made 18 two-point shots, eight free throws on 14 attempts and even added a 3-pointer.
Joplin made four 3-pointers in the opening stanza to take a 17-15 lead after one. Ledford had two of them. The Eagles finished with six triples for the game.
While Joplin was knocking down shots from outside, their effort from the charity stripe left a lot of points off the board. 22 points to be exact. The Eagles shot 10 for 32 at the free-throw line. The Tigers went 14 for 22 on free ones.
There were no other players in double figures for the contest, but Joplin saw two more score eight points in Isabella Yust and Alissa Owens.
