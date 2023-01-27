It was a tough night at the office for the Joplin girls basketball team in the opening round of the I44 Lady's Classic in Lebanon, Missouri on Thursday against Troy Buchanan.
The Eagles fell behind 29-12 at halftime and failed to tally a point in the third period as there was no comeback in store and they lost 52-23.
Joplin was led by Bailey Ledford with seven points. Troy Buchanan was led by Ava Meyers with 21 points and Lilly Robinson added 12 more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.