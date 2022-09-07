SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team fell to Springfield Central 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-18) Tuesday night on the road.
Joplin slipped to 1-3 on the season.
Bailey Owens led the Eagles with nine kills, while Paisley Parker posted seven kills. Kaya Cooper and Abby Hembree dished out 10 assists apiece.
Jayla Hunter led the Joplin defense with 14 digs, while Parker had 10 digs. Owens posted one block.
The Eagles host McDonald County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
