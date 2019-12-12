The Joplin Eagles were unable to complete a late-game comeback in front of a raucous home crowd, while the Carl Junction Bulldogs rolled from the start during opening round play of the 23rd annual Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic on Thursday inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Blue Valley West hung on late to earn a 43-38 win over Joplin, while Carl Junction overwhelmed Leavenworth 61-20.
Two other area squads suffered losses at the invite, as Rogers overcame an early deficit to beat McDonald County 47-34 and defending champion Blue Valley North triumphed over East Newton 68-28.
Tonight’s semifinals will feature Blue Valley West vs. Blue Valley North at 7:30 and Rogers vs. Carl Junction at 9. In the consolation semifinals, Joplin meets East Newton at 4:30 and McDonald County takes on Leavenworth at 6.
HOSTS FALL SHORT, 43-38
Although the final outcome didn’t go the hosts’ way, the atmosphere was one the Eagles won’t likely forget. The game was played in front of more than 2,000 fans, as JHS allowed its entire student body to attend the game that tipped off at 2 p.m.
“I don’t know if we could have a better atmosphere than that,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. “That’s the largest girls crowd that’s ever been assembled here. We’re changing the culture here and we’re excited we got that off the ground.”
Blue Valley West coach Rick Strecker noted his team enjoyed the experience of taking the court in front of a packed house.
“That was an incredible atmosphere,” Strecker said. “That’s a credit to the entire community here. And the crowd was respectful and it made for a great atmosphere.”
The Jaguars held a nine-point lead early in the final frame, but the Eagles made things interesting down the stretch.
Brooke Nice’s trey from the top of the key and Brynn Driver’s five free throws trimmed Joplin’s deficit to one at 39-38 with 56 seconds to play.
West’s Neva Longhofer converted two charities with 50 seconds left to make it a 3-point game.
Joplin’s Gabby Quinn misfired on a potential game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds left before West’s Olivia Legate made a pair of free throws, her lone points of the game, with four seconds remaining for the final margin.
“I thought our girls showed a lot of resiliency when we got down,” Williams said. “Our rebounding was better, we held them to 43 points, but we have to figure out a way to get a few more points. I was proud of our girls. They fought real hard.”
“We were fortunate to win the game,” Strecker said. “Everything we did, Joplin answered. We made the free throws late in the game that we needed to make.”
A freshman guard, Driver scored 16 points to lead Joplin, while senior guard Quinn added 10 points on three treys and a free throw.
Blue Valley West received 13 points from Longhofer and eight from Lily Ba.
CJ ROLLS, 61-20
Ignited by its pressure defense, the Bulldogs raced out to an 18-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and took a commanding 40-4 lead into halftime en route to the lopsided victory.
The Bulldogs forced the Pioneers into a number of turnovers from the start and converted many into points the other way.
“We forced some turnovers early and it made a big difference that they didn’t have Alesha Jones tonight,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said, noting Leavenworth’s standout missed the game for undisclosed reasons. “I was proud of our kids. They played hard and they were looking for each other. Good things happen when you do that. We missed some easy shots early that we should have knocked down, but overall, it was a pretty strong performance.”
Senior guard/forward Katie Scott led Carl Junction with 19 points, while sophomore Jessa Hylton added 16 and freshman Destiny Buerge chipped in nine.
Jariah Wright scored 11 for Leavenworth.
Shorter noted his team will need to play well tonight if it wants to once again play for a tourney title.
“We know Rogers will play tough defense and they have multiple kids who can fill it up,” Shorter said. “We’re going to have to play hard. We know this is a tournament where you get to see some quality teams and that’s good for us.”
ROGERS, 47-34
McDonald County led 12-8 after the first quarter, but the Mounties put together a game-changing 18-2 run in the second period after making some defensive adjustments. Rogers took a 39-24 lead into the fourth quarter, and the Mustangs were unble to rally.
Kate McConnell scored 14 points and Gracie Carr added 12 for the Mounties. Rita Santillan scored 10 for the Mustangs and Kristin Penn had seven.
BV NORTH, 68-28
Blue Valley North scored the first 18 points of the game and held a comfy 27-8 lead at the end of the opening period. The Mustangs were up 51-17 at intermission.
Paige Craft led Blue Valley North with 18 points, while Mallory Krueger had 13. Madison McDermott and Katie Kester scored six points apiece for the Patriots.
Blue Valley North will look to advance to the championship game for the third straight season, as the Mustangs lost to Carl Junction in 2017 before beating the Bulldogs in last year’s title game.
Lady Eagle Classic
At Joplin
Thursday's Results
Blue Valley West 43, Joplin 38
Blue Valley North 68, East Newton 28
Rogers 47, McDonald County 34
Carl Junction 61, Leavenworth 20
Today's Games
4:30 p.m.—Joplin vs. East Newton. 6—McDonald County vs. Leavenworth. 7:30—Blue Valley West vs. Blue Valley North. 9—Rogers vs. Carl Junction.
