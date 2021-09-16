Krans Chloe delivered a two-run home run in top of the fifth as Nixa (9-4, 4-0 COC) beat Joplin 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Eagles (7-8, 0-4 COC) tallied four hits in the contest. Jadyn Pankow accounted for Joplin's lone run with an RBI groundout in the opening frame.
Jill McDaniel suffered a tough-luck loss for the Eagles. She allowed two runs on five hits in seven strong innings and struck out five.
Joplin plays Bolivar and Cassville in the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational on Friday.
