The Joplin volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Nixa Thursday night at home.
Individual set scores were 14-25, 14-25 and 15-25.
Joplin dropped to 15-11-1 overall. Before the game, the Eagles celebrated seniors Paisley Parker, Jayla Hunter Abby Hembree, Serafina Auberry, Abigail Edwards and Kaya Cooper.
Bailey Owens led the hosts with nine kills. Parker added seven kills. Adalynn Niorfalise handed out a team-high 23 assists, while Hunter led the defense with 15 digs.
This weekend, Joplin competes in the Ozark Grand Slam Invitational. The Eagles close out the regular season at Webb City on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.