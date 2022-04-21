NIXA, Mo. — It was a classic pitcher’s duel between Nixa’s Hardy Dougan and Joplin’s Ethan Guilford.
But the difference came in the bottom of the seventh.
Rylan Michel deposited a 3-2 offering from Guilford up in the zone that he sent off the left field scoreboard for a three-run walk off home run as Nixa edged Joplin 4-1 in a battle of Central Ozark Conference heavyweights on Thursday afternoon at NHS.
Ranked No. 2 in Class 6, Nixa upped its record to 18-1 and remains a perfect 5-0 in the COC. Joplin slips to 9-9 and falls to 4-1 in the league.
Mason Eagleburger reached on a fielding error to lead off the inning. Guilford retired the next batter, Wyatt Vincent, on a strikeout.
Sam Russo followed with an 0-1 single out to right field as Nixa got runners on the corners with only one out before Michel’s home run.
Joplin led 1-0 for the majority of the contest until the sixth. John Gholson belted a game-tying solo shot out to left field with two outs for Nixa.
A senior left-handed pitcher, Dougan went the distance and allowed six hits, with six strikeouts and one walk. He threw 106 pitches, 71 of those being strikes.
The visitor’s drew first blood when Byler Reither ripped an RBI single up the middle in the second.
Despite suffering the tough-luck loss, Guilford was solid as he fired 6 1/3 innings and scattered three earned runs on seven hits. The future Missouri Southern Lion struck out three batters and issued three free passes.
Guilford stymied Nixa early on as he retired eight of the first 11 batters. He also worked around trouble in the fourth and induced an inning-ending double play to get out of the fifth unscathed against an offense that averages 10 runs per game.
Russo paced Nixa’s offense by going 2 for 4 with two thefts and a run scored.
Joplin’s offense was led by Bodee Carlson and Reither, who notched two-hit performances apiece.
The Eagles of Joplin are back at home against No. 8 Kickapoo at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
