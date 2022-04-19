The Joplin boys tennis team suffered a 9-0 setback to Ozark in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday at JHS Athletic Complex.
Joplin falls to 0-6 on the season.
"Ozark had a full roster and the talent was consistent all the way through their No. 6 ranked player," Eagles coach Aaron Stump said. "Our No. 1 ranked player has been out sick, so our guys were once again playing against higher-ranked opponents."
In singles, Major Cardin defeated Adam Badr 8-5 at No. 1, Orion Lewis topped Michael Mancipe 8-6 at No. 2 and Nathaniel Bottarel defeated Josiah Hazlewood 8-0 at No. 3.
Stephen Metcalf also topped Hunter Merkley 8-0 at No. 4, Connor Kitchin defeated Chapel Braman at No. 5 and Anthony Psarev beat Alexei Kester 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles, Cardin-Lewis topped Badr-Hazlewood 8-3 at No. 1, Bottarel-Metcalf beat Mancipe-Merkley 8-2 at No. 2 and Kitchin-Psarev defeated Braman-Kester 8-0 at No. 3.
"We won games in both our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches," Stump said. "In singles, both Adam and Michael started out with a lead, but their opponents were able to adapt later in the match and come up with the win.
"Adam had some really nice points, where he was running all over the court and making great shots. Michael played quite a few long rallies as well, which worked to his benefit early in the match."
Joplin hosts Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
