It was a shootout in the opening round of postseason play.
And fifth-seeded Raymore Peculiar outlasted Joplin 56-42 in the Class 6 District 3 quarterfinals on Friday night at Junge Field.
Ray-Pec, improving to 6-4, will play top-seeded Nixa in the semifinals next Friday night in Nixa. Joplin ended the year 7-3 overall.
“I think they just made a couple of more plays than we did,” Eagles coach Curtis Jasper said. “That’s what it came down to. But I thought it was a great season. Obviously, it’s over way too soon. I could not be more proud of our kids. For as many starters that we had to replace, I thought we did a ton of great things. It was a lot of fun. Just sucks when it ends.”
Ray-Pec drew first blood in the contest. A long 43-yard pass from Zander Dombrowski to Jaden Reddell set up a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jaidyn Doss as the Panthers took a 7-0 lead with 8:56 to play in the game.
After holding Joplin at bay defensively, Ray-Pec struck again on its ensuing drive. A 41-yard pass from Dombrowski to Doss set up an 8-yard TD run from Thomas Fager as the Panthers’ lead swelled to 14-0 with 1:49 to play in the first quarter.
But the Eagles found the scoreboard just before the end of the first period. Quarterback Hobbs Gooch flipped the ball to wide receiver Davin Thomas, who tiptoed down the sideline for a 61-yard TD pass as Joplin trimmed the deficit to seven.
The Eagles’ defense made a stop on the next possession. Freshman Cordell Washington hauled in an interception at midfield.
And Joplin cashed in. On the first play from scrimmage, Gooch found Thomas open downfield for a 56-yard TD strike as the Eagles tied the game at 14 with 10:12 to play before half.
Ray-Pec answered right back. After Joplin muffed a punt, Dombrowski scored on a 21-yard keeper as the Panthers took a 21-14 lead with 7:00 to play before intermission.
The Eagles countered. Gooch fired a 40-yard TD pass to Terrance Gibson over the middle to tie the game at 21 with 3:30 to play before half.
But the Panthers grabbed momentum before half. Jaden Reddell hauled in a 5-yard TD pass from Dombrowski as Ray-Pec took a one-score lead into the locker rooms.
In the second half, it turned into a shootout.
The scoring started when Dombrowski hit Reddell with a 5-yard TD strike and then Fager for a 28-yard TD pass as the Panthers took a 35-21 lead early in the third quarter.
Joplin trimmed the deficit back to seven as Quin Renfro took a direct snap and scored a 38-yard TD run at the 7:20 mark.
But Ray-Pec’s immediate answer was a 90-yard kickoff return for a TD from Doss, giving it a 42-28 lead 12 seconds later. The Eagles got back to within a score as Renfro punched in a 3-yard run with 3:02 to play in the third quarter.
And the Panthers tacked on another score early in the fourth quarter. Dombrowski found Reddell for a 10-yard TD strike, giving Ray-Pec a 49-35 advantage with 11:43 to play in the game.
The game’s final scoring came on a Dombrowski 12-yard TD run for the Panthers, while Gooch connected with Thomas for an 11-yard TD strike for the Eagles.
Dombrowski completed 18 of 23 passes for 323 yards with four TDs and one INT. He added 71 yards on the ground in nine attempts.
A Division I Nebraska commit, Doss hauled in eight passes for 156 yards. Reddell had six receptions for 110 yards.
Fager tallied 127 rushing yards on 21 carries to round out Ray-Pec.
For Joplin, Gooch completed 14 of 23 passes for 279 yards with three TDs. Thomas amassed nine catches for 179 yards, while Gibson had four catches for 71 yards.
Renfro netted 193 yards on the ground in 28 carries. He scored twice.
The Eagles graduate 23 seniors.
“They did a great job being teammates and providing a good example of how to do things on and off the field,” Jasper said. “They did a great job of how to carry yourself as a Joplin Eagle. I think they left a lot as far as legacy goes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.