CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Joplin baseball team couldn't climb out of an early hole and suffered a 4-1 setback to Red Oak (Okla.) in a Tiger/Zebra Classic opener on Thursday evening in Oklahoma.
Joplin falls to 1-3 on the young season.
Red Oak drew first blood in the contest when Chance Pair drove in two on a line drive single to right field with two outs in the bottom of the first. Reed Kauk came around to score on a fielding error to spot Red Oak an early 3-0 lead.
Starter Ethan Guilford plunked Chase Pair to start the inning before punching out Brex Caldwell. The righthander issued a free pass to Denver Hamilton, but bounced back once again, by striking out Coby Bell.
Kauk followed with a single out to left field, loading up the bases for Red Oak with two outs.
The Eagles didn't get on the board until catcher Tyler Schumann ripped an RBI double to left field with one out in the top of the sixth, scoring Guilford to trim the deficit to two.
With runners on third and second, Red Oak's Trevor Lyons escaped further trouble by yielding a flyout against Landon Maples and a groundout versus Brady Mails.
Red Oak picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Tanner King produced an RBI single to account for the final scoring.
Joplin threatened in the seventh as leadoff man Bodee Carlson reached on a fielding error. After McReynolds went down swinging for one out, Kyler Stokes reached second base on a fielding miscue and advanced Carlson to third on the play.
But Hamilton struck out Guilford for the second out and got Layton Copher to pop out to second baseman Kauk to notch the hard-fought save.
Lyons was the winning pitcher for Red Oak. On 67 pitches (43 of which for strikes), he navigated through six innings of one-run baseball while inducing 11 flyouts to two groundouts.
It took Hamilton 21 pitches to get through the seventh.
Chase and Chance Pair, Kauk, Hood and King logged Red Oak's hits.
A Missouri Southern signee, Guilford took the loss for the Eagles. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out seven batters.
In relief, Joe Jasper gave up one run on two hits in the sixth.
Joplin managed six hits with McReynolds, Guilford, Copher, Schumann, Mails and Byler Reither tallying knocks apiece.
The Eagles resume play with McAlester on Friday in the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Oklahoma.
